Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
12.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.4%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.16%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|a company’s market capitalization;
|•
|a company’s price‑to‑book;
|•
|a company’s price‑to‑earnings;
|•
|a company’s price‑to‑sales;
|•
|a company’s price‑to‑cash flow; and/or
|•
|a company’s dividend yield.
|Period
|TGDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|14.72%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|9.81%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|29.89%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|97.84%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|93.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|59.06%
|2021
|9.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|36.50%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|64.78%
|2019
|-5.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|99.82%
|2018
|-6.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|96.65%
|Period
|TGDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|13.58%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.37%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|29.90%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|98.53%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|98.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|59.06%
|2021
|9.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|36.58%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|64.69%
|2019
|-5.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|99.82%
|2018
|-6.2%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|98.04%
|TGDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGDVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|1 M
|151 B
|85.01%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|1727
|80.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.2 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|83.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.41%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|29.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGDVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.68%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|19.21%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|78.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|48.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|44.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|46.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|47.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGDVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.17%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|70.13%
|Healthcare
|17.01%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|57.84%
|Technology
|16.68%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|15.59%
|Industrials
|10.20%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|65.35%
|Communication Services
|9.96%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|5.78%
|Energy
|7.79%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|48.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.19%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|43.56%
|Consumer Defense
|5.33%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|82.84%
|Basic Materials
|4.71%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|21.53%
|Real Estate
|2.76%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|50.00%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|79.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGDVX % Rank
|US
|97.89%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|22.17%
|Non US
|1.79%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|67.24%
|TGDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|24.94%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|1.85%
|TGDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.16%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|14.23%
|TGDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGDVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.22%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|77.58%
|TGDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TGDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGDVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|63.90%
|TGDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$7.458
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 1999
23.27
23.3%
Diane E. Jaffee is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the TCW Relative Value Large Cap, TCW Relative Value Dividend Appreciation, and TCW Relative Value Mid Cap strategies. She joined TCW through the acquisition of SG Cowen Asset Management in 2001. She had been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Cowen Asset Management since 1995 and continues in that role at TCW. She has more than 30 years of investment experience. Before joining Cowen, she was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Kidder, Peabody & Co from 1986 to 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2003
19.18
19.2%
Mr. Spahn joined TCW through the acquisition of SG Cowen Asset Management. He started his career at Cowen in 1994 in the Information Technology Service Group and was promoted to Quantitative Analyst in 1996. He specializes in the industrials and utilities sectors. In 2006, 2007, and 2008, Mr. Spahn earned the group's highest merit bonus based on stock selection. He has been assisting with the management of the Relative Value Large Cap investment discipline since 1999. Mr. Spahn graduated from Villanova University with a BS in Economics and minors in English and History and graduated with Honors from Fordham University with an MBA in Finance and Communications and Media Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
