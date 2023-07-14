Home
Trending ETFs

TGDVX (Mutual Fund)

TGDVX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.16%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGDVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Relative Value Large Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Diane Jaffee

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large-capitalization companies (i.e., companies with a market capitalization of greater than $1 billion at the time of purchase). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and other securities with equity characteristics.
The portfolio managers analyze economic and market conditions and identify securities that the portfolio managers believe will make the best investments in the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers sometimes consider the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social responsibilities with 
good governance and solid financial resources. Additionally, the portfolio managers consider various factors including: 
a company’s market capitalization; 
a company’s price‑to‑book; 
a company’s price‑to‑earnings; 
a company’s price‑to‑sales; 
a company’s price‑to‑cash flow; and/or 
a company’s dividend yield. 
The Fund will invest mostly in companies the portfolio managers believe are “value companies.” In managing the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers blend a number of investment strategies. The portfolio managers emphasize investing in companies that tend to have one or more characteristics that are lower than the equivalent characteristics for companies in the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio managers seek companies that they believe are neglected or out of favor and whose stock prices are low in relation to current earnings, cash flow, book value and sales and companies that they believe have reasonable prospects for growth even though the expectations for these companies are low and their valuations are temporarily depressed. 
Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio managers believe that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGDVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -13.6% 215.2% 14.72%
1 Yr 12.6% -58.6% 197.5% 9.81%
3 Yr 8.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 29.89%
5 Yr -8.8%* -15.4% 29.3% 97.84%
10 Yr -3.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 93.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -65.1% 22.3% 59.06%
2021 9.2% -25.3% 25.5% 36.50%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 64.78%
2019 -5.8% -9.2% 10.4% 99.82%
2018 -6.2% -9.4% 3.1% 96.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -13.6% 215.2% 13.58%
1 Yr 12.6% -58.6% 197.5% 8.37%
3 Yr 8.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 29.90%
5 Yr -8.8%* -15.2% 31.9% 98.53%
10 Yr -3.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 98.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -65.1% 22.3% 59.06%
2021 9.2% -25.3% 25.5% 36.58%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 64.69%
2019 -5.8% -9.2% 10.4% 99.82%
2018 -6.2% -8.9% 3.3% 98.04%

NAV & Total Return History

TGDVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGDVX Category Low Category High TGDVX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 1 M 151 B 85.01%
Number of Holdings 49 2 1727 80.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.2 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.91%
Weighting of Top 10 32.41% 5.0% 99.2% 29.68%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGDVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 28.02% 125.26% 19.21%
Cash 		0.32% -88.20% 71.98% 78.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 48.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 44.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 46.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 47.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGDVX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.17% 0.00% 58.05% 70.13%
Healthcare 		17.01% 0.00% 30.08% 57.84%
Technology 		16.68% 0.00% 54.02% 15.59%
Industrials 		10.20% 0.00% 42.76% 65.35%
Communication Services 		9.96% 0.00% 26.58% 5.78%
Energy 		7.79% 0.00% 54.00% 48.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.19% 0.00% 22.74% 43.56%
Consumer Defense 		5.33% 0.00% 34.10% 82.84%
Basic Materials 		4.71% 0.00% 21.69% 21.53%
Real Estate 		2.76% 0.00% 90.54% 50.00%
Utilities 		2.21% 0.00% 27.04% 79.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGDVX % Rank
US 		97.89% 24.51% 121.23% 22.17%
Non US 		1.79% 0.00% 41.42% 67.24%

TGDVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.04% 45.41% 24.94%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 55.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.21%
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.50% 1.85%

Sales Fees

TGDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.16% 0.00% 488.00% 14.23%

TGDVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGDVX Category Low Category High TGDVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 41.90% 77.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGDVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGDVX Category Low Category High TGDVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.51% 4.28% 63.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGDVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGDVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Diane Jaffee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 1999

23.27

23.3%

Diane E. Jaffee is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the TCW Relative Value Large Cap, TCW Relative Value Dividend Appreciation, and TCW Relative Value Mid Cap strategies. She joined TCW through the acquisition of SG Cowen Asset Management in 2001. She had been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Cowen Asset Management since 1995 and continues in that role at TCW. She has more than 30 years of investment experience. Before joining Cowen, she was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Kidder, Peabody & Co from 1986 to 1995.

Matthew Spahn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2003

19.18

19.2%

Mr. Spahn joined TCW through the acquisition of SG Cowen Asset Management. He started his career at Cowen in 1994 in the Information Technology Service Group and was promoted to Quantitative Analyst in 1996. He specializes in the industrials and utilities sectors. In 2006, 2007, and 2008, Mr. Spahn earned the group's highest merit bonus based on stock selection. He has been assisting with the management of the Relative Value Large Cap investment discipline since 1999. Mr. Spahn graduated from Villanova University with a BS in Economics and minors in English and History and graduated with Honors from Fordham University with an MBA in Finance and Communications and Media Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

×