Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that have a record of paying dividends. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and other securities with equity characteristics.

The portfolio manager analyzes economic and market conditions and identifies securities that the portfolio manager believes will make the best investments in the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager sometimes considers the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social responsibilities with

good governance and solid financial resources. Additionally, the portfolio manager considers various factors, including:

• a company’s market capitalization;

• a company’s price‑to‑book;

• a company’s price‑to‑earnings;

• a company’s price‑to‑sales;

• a company’s price‑to‑cash flow; and/or

• a company’s dividend yield.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio manager believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.