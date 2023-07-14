Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.48 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 469.87%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Core Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laird Landmann

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund may invest in various types of debt securities, including but not limited to securities issued or guaranteed by the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; corporate obligations (including convertible securities); mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities (which may be privately issued); local currency- or U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities (corporate and government); money market instruments; and other securities bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity.
The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets, and may purchase securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments. The Fund may invest in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as in local currency. 
The Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by Fitch Ratings, Inc., below BBB by S&P Global Ratings and below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans of companies that have issued high yield securities. High yield portfolio holdings are diversified by industry and issuer in an attempt to reduce the impact of negative events on an industry or issuer. 
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures and swap agreements for investment management or hedging purposes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest also include securities that are commonly referred to as mortgage derivatives, including inverse floaters, interest only (IO) strips, principal-only (PO) strips, inverse IOs and tiered index bonds. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. 
In managing the Fund’s investments, under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers use a controlled risk approach. The techniques of this approach attempt to control the principal risk components of the fixed income markets and include consideration of: 
security selection within a given sector; 
relative performance of the various market sectors; 
the shape of the yield curve; and 
fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates. 
Portfolio securities and other instruments may be sold for a number of reasons, including when the portfolio managers believe that (i) another security or instrument may offer a better investment opportunity, (ii) there has been a deterioration in the credit fundamentals of an issuer, (iii) an individual security or instrument has reached its sell target, or (iv) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -4.3% 4.5% 37.25%
1 Yr -4.5% -16.1% 162.7% 67.24%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 54.07%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 33.57%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 53.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -34.7% 131.9% 50.59%
2021 -1.4% -6.0% 15.7% 31.98%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -15.5% 4.5% 37.82%
1 Yr -4.5% -16.1% 162.7% 63.61%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 53.89%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 30.73%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -34.7% 131.9% 50.29%
2021 -1.4% -6.0% 15.7% 31.98%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGCPX Category Low Category High TGCPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.48 B 2.88 M 287 B 43.30%
Number of Holdings 567 1 17234 55.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 660 M -106 M 27.6 B 34.10%
Weighting of Top 10 36.82% 3.7% 123.9% 30.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0% 7.35%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0% 6.91%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.91%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.75%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.44%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.43%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.32%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.28%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.18%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.025% 6.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGCPX % Rank
Bonds 		90.10% 3.97% 268.18% 81.88%
Cash 		8.18% -181.13% 95.99% 19.05%
Convertible Bonds 		1.72% 0.00% 7.93% 41.24%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 82.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 86.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 73.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGCPX % Rank
Government 		36.30% 0.00% 86.23% 26.29%
Securitized 		34.07% 0.00% 98.40% 35.71%
Corporate 		21.82% 0.00% 100.00% 81.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.40% 0.00% 95.99% 31.33%
Municipal 		0.41% 0.00% 100.00% 48.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 82.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGCPX % Rank
US 		83.81% 3.63% 210.09% 65.43%
Non US 		6.29% -6.54% 58.09% 71.43%

TGCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.54% 0.01% 20.64% 0.20%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 67.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.50% 3.52%

Sales Fees

TGCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 469.87% 2.00% 493.39% 95.20%

TGCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGCPX Category Low Category High TGCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.12% 0.00% 10.82% 63.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGCPX Category Low Category High TGCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -1.28% 8.97% 88.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

