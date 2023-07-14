Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TCW Select Equities Fund

mutual fund
TGCNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.6 +0.08 +0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TGCEX) Primary N (TGCNX)
TGCNX (Mutual Fund)

TCW Select Equities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.6 +0.08 +0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TGCEX) Primary N (TGCNX)
TGCNX (Mutual Fund)

TCW Select Equities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.6 +0.08 +0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TGCEX) Primary N (TGCNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TCW Select Equities Fund

TGCNX | Fund

$22.60

$653 M

0.00%

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

32.5%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$653 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.17%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TCW Select Equities Fund

TGCNX | Fund

$22.60

$653 M

0.00%

1.04%

TGCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Select Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Blum

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid‑ and large-capitalization companies. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and other securities with equity characteristics.
The portfolio manager uses a highly focused approach, which seeks to achieve superior long-term returns over a full market cycle by owning shares of companies that the portfolio manager believes to have strong and enduring business models and inherent advantages over their competitors. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager considers the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social 
responsibilities with good governance and solid financial resources. Fundamental research is used to identify these companies and the portfolio manager uses both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research. 
Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio manager believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.5% -41.7% 64.0% 26.27%
1 Yr -1.1% -46.2% 77.9% 94.34%
3 Yr -7.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 84.80%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 80.16%
10 Yr 0.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 75.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.2% -85.9% 81.6% 93.41%
2021 4.5% -31.0% 26.7% 48.40%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 40.83%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 60.94%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 2.0% 68.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.5% -41.7% 64.0% 24.88%
1 Yr -1.1% -46.2% 77.9% 90.08%
3 Yr -7.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 84.60%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 83.16%
10 Yr 0.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 90.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.2% -85.9% 81.6% 93.41%
2021 4.5% -31.0% 26.7% 48.40%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 40.83%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 60.94%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 3.1% 79.71%

NAV & Total Return History

TGCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGCNX Category Low Category High TGCNX % Rank
Net Assets 653 M 189 K 222 B 62.17%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 91.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 326 M -1.37 M 104 B 60.98%
Weighting of Top 10 49.93% 11.4% 116.5% 31.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.30%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.13%
  3. ServiceNow Inc 5.91%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.33%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 5.17%
  6. American Tower Corp 4.83%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.51%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.51%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.51%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGCNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% 50.26% 104.50% 62.30%
Cash 		2.18% -10.83% 49.73% 34.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 78.85%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 78.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 78.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 77.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGCNX % Rank
Technology 		30.75% 0.00% 65.70% 68.20%
Financial Services 		17.99% 0.00% 43.06% 7.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 0.00% 62.57% 61.23%
Healthcare 		12.22% 0.00% 39.76% 54.43%
Communication Services 		12.15% 0.00% 66.40% 32.79%
Real Estate 		4.94% 0.00% 16.05% 4.67%
Industrials 		4.67% 0.00% 30.65% 66.23%
Consumer Defense 		3.23% 0.00% 25.50% 56.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 84.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 90.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 92.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGCNX % Rank
US 		92.91% 34.69% 100.00% 62.46%
Non US 		4.91% 0.00% 54.22% 35.25%

TGCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 20.29% 42.99%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 59.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.89%
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.02% 2.06%

Sales Fees

TGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.17% 0.00% 316.74% 6.39%

TGCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGCNX Category Low Category High TGCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 81.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGCNX Category Low Category High TGCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -6.13% 1.75% 68.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Blum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2004

18.42

18.4%

Mr. Blum is portfolio manager of the TCW Concentrated Core strategy and the TCW Select Equities and TCW Growth Funds. He joined TCW in 1999 as a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Research group covering data networking, communications equipment, and enterprise technology companies. In 2002, Mr. Blum became a member of the Concentrated Core/Select Equities group and was subsequently named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to TCW, Mr. Blum was a commercial mortgage-backed securities analyst at FMAC Capital Markets and PaineWebber. Mr. Blum began his investment career in 1994 as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch. He received his BS in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and his MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. Mr. Blum is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×