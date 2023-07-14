Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
32.6%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$653 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.9%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.17%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TGCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|25.53%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|90.08%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|76.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|70.66%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|64.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.08%
|2021
|5.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|37.86%
|2020
|9.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|36.44%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|48.20%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|58.00%
|TGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGCEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|653 M
|189 K
|222 B
|62.25%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|3509
|91.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|326 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|61.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.93%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|31.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGCEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.82%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|62.46%
|Cash
|2.18%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|34.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|91.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|90.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|91.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|91.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGCEX % Rank
|Technology
|30.75%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|68.28%
|Financial Services
|17.99%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.05%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|61.56%
|Healthcare
|12.22%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|54.51%
|Communication Services
|12.15%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|32.87%
|Real Estate
|4.94%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|4.75%
|Industrials
|4.67%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|66.31%
|Consumer Defense
|3.23%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|56.89%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|94.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|95.74%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|97.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGCEX % Rank
|US
|92.91%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|62.54%
|Non US
|4.91%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|35.33%
|TGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|67.78%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|2.32%
|TGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.17%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|6.49%
|TGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGCEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|93.80%
|TGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGCEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|55.44%
|TGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$2.467
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2004
18.42
18.4%
Mr. Blum is portfolio manager of the TCW Concentrated Core strategy and the TCW Select Equities and TCW Growth Funds. He joined TCW in 1999 as a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Research group covering data networking, communications equipment, and enterprise technology companies. In 2002, Mr. Blum became a member of the Concentrated Core/Select Equities group and was subsequently named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to TCW, Mr. Blum was a commercial mortgage-backed securities analyst at FMAC Capital Markets and PaineWebber. Mr. Blum began his investment career in 1994 as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch. He received his BS in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and his MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. Mr. Blum is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
