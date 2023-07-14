Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid‑ and large-capitalization companies. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”); and other securities with equity characteristics.

The portfolio manager uses a highly focused approach, which seeks to achieve superior long-term returns over a full market cycle by owning shares of companies that the portfolio manager believes to have strong and enduring business models and inherent advantages over their competitors. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager considers the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social

responsibilities with good governance and solid financial resources. Fundamental research is used to identify these companies and the portfolio manager uses both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio manager believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.