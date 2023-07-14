Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities and at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. (at least 30% if foreign market conditions are not favorable). Equity securities may include common or preferred stocks. In addition, for purposes of these policies, the fund’s investments include instruments that are linked to, or provide exposure to, equities or companies outside of the U.S., such as depositary receipts.

The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. or denominated in the U.S. dollar. The fund may invest in issuers in emerging markets.

The fund selects companies for its portfolio using an in-house proprietary screening process. This screening process relies on the portfolio manager’s independent analysis of each issuer. The fund seeks to select companies for its portfolio that are, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings and cash flow growth, and that are capable of generating a positive impact under one of the following three impact pillars:

·climate and resource impact,

·social equity and quality of life, and/or

·sustainable innovation and productivity.

The materiality of positive impact is assessed according to specific, in-house metrics for every business activity that aligns to one of the three impact pillars. Companies must meet one of the following four criteria: (1) a majority of current or future profits tied to at least one impact pillar; (2) a majority of expected revenues or profits in 10-years tied to at least one impact pillar, as projected by the fund’s portfolio manager; (3) best-in-class companies where a company is a leader in generating material social or environmental impact in its respective business activity or sector; and/or (4) occasionally, unique impact situations where a company has made or is expected to make a material social or environmental impact outside the scope of its otherwise normal business activities.

In assessing each company under the impact pillars, T. Rowe Price relies primarily on proprietary analysis incorporating company-provided data, direct engagement with companies and their management, and, in certain situations, research and analytics prepared by third-party data providers (for example, data on a company’s carbon emissions).

The climate and resource impact pillar encompasses companies with business activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs), promoting healthy ecosystems, or nurturing circular economies. Examples may include but are not limited to companies that manufacture electric vehicles or companies that manufacture building insulation that may lower carbon emissions.

The social equity and quality of life pillar includes companies that employ business activities aimed at enabling social equity, improving health, or enhancing quality of life. Examples may include but are not limited to companies in emerging markets that seek to expand access to banking to lower income consumers, or companies that provide education or childcare solutions to support working mothers.

The sustainable innovation and productivity pillar is comprised of companies whose business activities provide sustainable technology, or that build sustainable industry and infrastructure. An example is a company that seeks to provide technology solutions to enable small- and medium-sized enterprises to broaden their addressable markets via e-commerce.

In addition, the fund’s adviser seeks to identify companies that are expected to deliver above average earnings and/or cashflows, over the long term based on a rigorous fundamental analysis, including an evaluation of a variety of criteria, including but not limited to:

·fertile industry structure and management quality, including expert capital allocation and value creation;

·innovative product or service offerings, such as new technology or a unique manufacturing process (for example, companies that may benefit from change, such as a new business model or regulatory change);

·medium to long-term earnings, cash flows, and returns; and/or

·overall financial health.