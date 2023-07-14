Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including developing markets. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.