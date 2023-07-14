Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments. “ Fixed Income Instruments ” refers to securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments (and their agencies and instrumentalities), including bonds, notes, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations, which in turn include collateralized bond obligations and collateralized loan obligations), bank loans, money-market securities, swaps and derivatives (including

futures, options and credit default swaps), private placements, defaulted debt securities and Rule 144A securities.

The Fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments, including commodity index-linked notes, swap agreements, commodity options, futures and options on futures, that provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals, and agricultural products. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments. The Fund may also invest in common and preferred stocks as well as convertible securities of issuers in commodity-related industries.

The Fund may seek to gain exposure to the commodity markets through investments in leveraged or unleveraged commodity index-linked notes, which are derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices, and through investments in the Subsidiary, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Commodity index-linked notes are sometimes referred to as “structured notes” because the terms of these notes may be structured by the issuer and the purchaser of the note. They are derivative securities with one or more commodity-linked components that have payment features similar to commodity futures contracts, commodity options, or similar instruments. Commodity-linked structured products may be either debt or equity securities, leveraged or unleveraged, and have both security and commodity-like characteristics. A portion of the value of these instruments may be derived from the value of a commodity, futures contract, index or other commodity variable. The value of these notes will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying commodity or related index of investment.

The Subsidiary is advised by the Advisor and has the same investment objective as the Fund. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in this Prospectus, the Subsidiary may invest in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments to an extent greater than the Fund may make such investments. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary generally will not exceed 25% of the value of the Fund’s total assets, except to the limited extent a higher amount is allowed under applicable tax law.

The derivative instruments in which the Fund and the Subsidiary primarily invest are instruments linked to certain commodity indices and instruments linked to the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract, or a subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. These instruments may specify exposure to commodity futures with different roll dates, reset dates or contract terms than those specified by a particular commodity index. As a result, the commodity-linked derivatives component of the Fund’s portfolio may deviate from the returns of any particular commodity index. The Fund or the Subsidiary may over-weigh or under-weigh its exposure to a particular commodity index, or a subset of commodities, such that the Fund has greater or lesser exposure to that index than the value of the Fund’s net assets, or greater or lesser exposure to a subset of commodities than is represented by a particular commodity index. Assets not invested in commodity-linked derivative instruments or the Subsidiary may be invested in inflation-indexed securities and other Fixed Income Instruments, including derivative Fixed Income Instruments. In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in particular sectors of the commodities market.

The average duration of the Fixed Income Instruments held by the Fund is not expected to exceed 3 years, under normal market conditions. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by Fitch Ratings, Inc., below BBB by S&P Global Ratings and below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in emerging market securities. The Fund reserves the right to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies to reduce the risk of loss due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates.