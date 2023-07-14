Home
Trending ETFs

TFSIX (Mutual Fund)

TFSIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$394 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TFSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual Financial Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    10031586
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dinnhaupt

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of financial services companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued equity securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund invests the equity portion of its portfolio substantially in mid- and large cap companies and may invest a significant portion of its equity portfolio in small-cap companies.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities without limit. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.

Read More

TFSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -26.1% 20.2% 50.52%
1 Yr 9.0% -27.6% 32.7% 25.77%
3 Yr 11.3%* -8.0% 19.1% 37.76%
5 Yr 0.2%* -17.3% 10.9% 39.13%
10 Yr 4.1%* -7.6% 13.0% 36.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -56.2% 38.2% 10.42%
2021 10.5% -15.6% 24.2% 73.96%
2020 -2.9% -16.2% 26.6% 71.88%
2019 4.0% -24.2% 8.3% 85.42%
2018 -4.2% -9.3% 12.9% 60.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -21.8% 20.2% 40.21%
1 Yr 9.0% -27.5% 62.2% 18.18%
3 Yr 11.3%* -8.0% 18.7% 34.00%
5 Yr 0.2%* -12.9% 17.2% 50.00%
10 Yr 4.1%* -7.6% 17.9% 51.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -56.2% 38.1% 10.42%
2021 10.5% -15.6% 24.2% 73.96%
2020 -2.9% -16.2% 26.6% 71.88%
2019 4.0% -24.2% 8.3% 85.42%
2018 -4.2% -8.6% 12.9% 62.22%

NAV & Total Return History

TFSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFSIX Category Low Category High TFSIX % Rank
Net Assets 394 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 42.42%
Number of Holdings 51 25 386 62.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 45.00%
Weighting of Top 10 39.82% 13.3% 84.7% 53.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Credito Valtellinese SpA 5.54%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFSIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.51% 95.22% 107.75% 74.00%
Cash 		1.49% -8.24% 4.18% 26.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 87.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 76.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 86.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 87.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		89.12% 46.33% 100.00% 78.00%
Industrials 		3.29% 0.00% 5.08% 6.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.22% 0.00% 42.54% 11.00%
Technology 		2.47% 0.00% 43.13% 25.00%
Real Estate 		1.89% 0.00% 40.95% 26.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 86.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 86.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 86.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 89.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 87.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 85.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFSIX % Rank
US 		50.95% 0.00% 106.12% 92.00%
Non US 		47.56% 0.00% 97.31% 8.00%

TFSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.08% 10.92% 34.00%
Management Fee 0.88% 0.03% 1.25% 77.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% 60.71%

Sales Fees

TFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 31.25%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.18% 2.00% 406.00% 52.87%

TFSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFSIX Category Low Category High TFSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.29% 0.00% 11.89% 91.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFSIX Category Low Category High TFSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -0.76% 10.57% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dinnhaupt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2014

8.41

8.4%

Mr. Dinnhaupt has been a portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual since January 2014 and assumed the duties of co-lead portfolio manager in December 2014. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2011. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, he was a portfolio manager and senior analyst covering the global financial services sector for RBC Capital Markets. Previously, Dinnhaupt is a vice president and co-portfolio manager at Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management. He joined the firm in 1996 as an equity analyst. Previously, he worked at Summit Bank as a research analyst for the financial services, transportation and aerospace industries. Dinnhaupt earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998.

Luis Hernandez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Hernandez has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.51 4.58

