Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Templeton Institutional Foreign Smaller Companies Series Fund

mutual fund
TFSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.13 -0.11 -0.6%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (TFSCX) Primary
TFSCX (Mutual Fund)

Templeton Institutional Foreign Smaller Companies Series Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.13 -0.11 -0.6%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (TFSCX) Primary
TFSCX (Mutual Fund)

Templeton Institutional Foreign Smaller Companies Series Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.13 -0.11 -0.6%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (TFSCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Institutional Foreign Smaller Companies Series Fund

TFSCX | Fund

$18.13

$579 M

3.41%

$0.62

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

Net Assets

$579 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.09%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Institutional Foreign Smaller Companies Series Fund

TFSCX | Fund

$18.13

$579 M

3.41%

$0.62

1.04%

TFSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Institutional Foreign Smaller Companies Series Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    32154664
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harlan Hodes

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of smaller companies located outside the U.S., including emerging markets. For purposes of this 80% policy, smaller companies are defined as those

with market capitalizations that do not exceed $4 billion. However, under normal conditions, when making an initial purchase of securities of a company, the investment manager will only invest in securities of companies with a market capitalization of not more than $2 billion. Once a security qualifies for initial purchase, it continues to qualify for additional purchases as long as it is held by the Fund, provided that the issuer's market capitalization does not exceed $4 billion. In addition, the Fund may continue to hold securities that have grown to have a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion. The result may be that the Fund could hold a significant percentage of its net assets in securities of companies that have market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities, primarily common stock.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in the securities of issuers located in any one country.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, when the investment manager believes that the market capitalization of a security has become too large, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

Read More

TFSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% 3.8% 21.3% 45.12%
1 Yr 11.7% -2.3% 25.7% 89.29%
3 Yr -1.1%* -3.9% 10.0% 98.75%
5 Yr -5.7%* -5.7% 5.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -1.1%* -1.1% 6.5% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -35.4% -11.5% 92.77%
2021 -2.7% -3.5% 8.5% 98.75%
2020 2.5% 1.0% 6.6% 65.00%
2019 4.5% 3.1% 6.3% 56.94%
2018 -6.5% -7.6% -0.2% 74.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -15.4% 21.3% 45.12%
1 Yr 11.7% -16.0% 25.7% 84.52%
3 Yr -1.1%* -3.9% 9.7% 98.75%
5 Yr -5.7%* -5.7% 7.0% 100.00%
10 Yr -1.1%* -1.1% 8.8% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -35.4% -11.5% 92.77%
2021 -2.7% -3.5% 8.5% 98.75%
2020 2.5% 1.0% 6.6% 65.00%
2019 4.5% 3.1% 6.3% 56.94%
2018 -6.5% -7.1% -0.2% 94.29%

NAV & Total Return History

TFSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFSCX Category Low Category High TFSCX % Rank
Net Assets 579 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 46.43%
Number of Holdings 111 2 4427 59.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.6 M 2.54 M 420 M 42.17%
Weighting of Top 10 16.34% 2.3% 100.0% 44.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.14%
  2. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  3. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  4. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  5. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  6. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  7. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  8. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  9. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%
  10. Xtep International Holdings Ltd 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFSCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.28% 87.39% 99.95% 90.36%
Cash 		5.71% -0.19% 13.01% 13.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 59.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 83.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 61.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFSCX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		24.03% 3.31% 27.42% 4.82%
Industrials 		23.51% 12.46% 32.63% 44.58%
Technology 		14.99% 0.00% 22.43% 16.87%
Financial Services 		12.79% 2.16% 21.69% 34.94%
Healthcare 		8.09% 0.00% 18.67% 15.66%
Consumer Defense 		8.02% 2.29% 24.54% 37.35%
Basic Materials 		3.84% 0.00% 13.14% 90.36%
Communication Services 		3.43% 1.47% 14.57% 56.63%
Energy 		1.29% 0.00% 12.34% 81.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.57% 92.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFSCX % Rank
Non US 		91.90% 84.83% 99.18% 90.36%
US 		2.38% 0.00% 9.36% 12.05%

TFSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.07% 2.73% 67.90%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.05% 1.04% 82.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.25% 95.24%

Sales Fees

TFSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.09% 1.00% 185.00% 39.74%

TFSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFSCX Category Low Category High TFSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.41% 0.00% 2.82% 78.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFSCX Category Low Category High TFSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% 0.03% 2.41% 50.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harlan Hodes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2007

14.59

14.6%

HARLAN B. HODES, CPA Executive Vice President Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Harlan B. Hodes is an executive vice president for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Hodes manages the US retail Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund and small-cap institutional portfolios, including Templeton International Smaller Companies Fund and TIF Foreign Smaller Companies Fund. In addition, he has global research responsibilities for small-cap and Asian consumer goods and small-cap cyclicals.

David Tuttle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

David Tuttle is a vice president, and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Tuttle holds a bachelor of commerce degree (with distinction) from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.

Kyle Denning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Denning has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining, he was a senior research analyst at Hardman Johnston Global Advisors.

Katie Ylijoki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Ms. Ylijoki has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×