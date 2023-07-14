Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.13
$579 M
3.41%
$0.62
1.04%
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$579 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.3%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.09%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.13
$579 M
3.41%
$0.62
1.04%
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of smaller companies located outside the U.S., including emerging markets. For purposes of this 80% policy, smaller companies are defined as those
with market capitalizations that do not exceed $4 billion. However, under normal conditions, when making an initial purchase of securities of a company, the investment manager will only invest in securities of companies with a market capitalization of not more than $2 billion. Once a security qualifies for initial purchase, it continues to qualify for additional purchases as long as it is held by the Fund, provided that the issuer's market capitalization does not exceed $4 billion. In addition, the Fund may continue to hold securities that have grown to have a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion. The result may be that the Fund could hold a significant percentage of its net assets in securities of companies that have market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities, primarily common stock.
The Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in the securities of issuers located in any one country.
When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.
The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, when the investment manager believes that the market capitalization of a security has become too large, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
|Period
|TFSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|45.12%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|89.29%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|98.75%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|TFSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|92.77%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|98.75%
|2020
|2.5%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|65.00%
|2019
|4.5%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|56.94%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|74.29%
|Period
|TFSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|45.12%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|84.52%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-3.9%
|9.7%
|98.75%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-1.1%
|8.8%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|TFSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|92.77%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|98.75%
|2020
|2.5%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|65.00%
|2019
|4.5%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|56.94%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|94.29%
|TFSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|579 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|46.43%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|2
|4427
|59.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.6 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|42.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.34%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|44.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.28%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|90.36%
|Cash
|5.71%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|13.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|59.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|83.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|61.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFSCX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.03%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|4.82%
|Industrials
|23.51%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|44.58%
|Technology
|14.99%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|16.87%
|Financial Services
|12.79%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|34.94%
|Healthcare
|8.09%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|15.66%
|Consumer Defense
|8.02%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|37.35%
|Basic Materials
|3.84%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|90.36%
|Communication Services
|3.43%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|56.63%
|Energy
|1.29%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|81.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|92.77%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFSCX % Rank
|Non US
|91.90%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|90.36%
|US
|2.38%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|12.05%
|TFSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|67.90%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|82.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|95.24%
|TFSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TFSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.09%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|39.74%
|TFSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.41%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|78.57%
|TFSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TFSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.13%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|50.60%
|TFSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2011
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2010
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2008
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2006
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2005
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2004
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2004
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2003
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2007
14.59
14.6%
HARLAN B. HODES, CPA Executive Vice President Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Harlan B. Hodes is an executive vice president for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Hodes manages the US retail Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund and small-cap institutional portfolios, including Templeton International Smaller Companies Fund and TIF Foreign Smaller Companies Fund. In addition, he has global research responsibilities for small-cap and Asian consumer goods and small-cap cyclicals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
David Tuttle is a vice president, and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Tuttle holds a bachelor of commerce degree (with distinction) from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Denning has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining, he was a senior research analyst at Hardman Johnston Global Advisors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Ms. Ylijoki has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...