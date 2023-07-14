Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
-8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$32.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.7%
Expense Ratio 1.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TFRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|39.35%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|64.75%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|47.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|48.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|32.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|TFRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.8%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|78.26%
|2021
|21.0%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|2.95%
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|N/A
|Period
|TFRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|37.18%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|65.11%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|46.74%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|43.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|31.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|TFRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.8%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|78.26%
|2021
|21.0%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|2.95%
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|N/A
|TFRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.9 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|91.24%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|20
|642
|94.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.5 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|90.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.65%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|9.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|62.63%
|Cash
|1.56%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|28.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|71.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|70.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|69.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|70.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFRIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|97.81%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|68.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.19%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|16.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|65.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|76.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|69.55%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|66.54%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|70.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|67.29%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|70.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|65.79%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|67.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFRIX % Rank
|US
|98.44%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|50.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|82.56%
|TFRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.68%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|30.22%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TFRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TFRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|20.61%
|TFRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.72%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|92.91%
|TFRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TFRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|92.09%
|TFRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Jay P. Leupp, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Global Real Estate Securities team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management LLC in 2011, Mr. Leupp was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alesco, which he founded in 2005.Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets (“RBC”) from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining RBC, Leupp served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at Robertson Stephens & Co., Inc. From 1991 to 1994, he served as Vice President of the Staubach Company. Jay holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University. Jay is a member of the board of directors of Chaminade College Preparatory, Los Angeles; G.W. Williams Company; and United American Bank. He is also a member of the Santa Clara University board of regents; policy board of the Fisher Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Christopher Hartung, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on Lazard's Global Real Estate Securities team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2011, Mr. Hartung was Senior Advisor at Grubb & Ellis Alesco Global Advisors, LLC responsible for alternative investment strategies, capital markets, product development and research. He began working in the investment field in 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...