Trending ETFs

TFREX (Mutual Fund)

TFREX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund

TFREX | Fund

$17.53

$32.9 M

1.71%

$0.30

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

-8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TFREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Terra Firma Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    1206627
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Leupp

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities (including common, convertible and preferred stocks) of U.S. Realty Companies (as defined below), and synthetic instruments related to U.S. Realty Companies. Such synthetic instruments are investments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments in U.S. Realty Companies and include warrants, rights, options and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
The portfolio managers conduct their own research to select the Fund’s investments, based on an analysis of macroeconomic factors, real estate sectors, and individual company attributes.  Research on company level attributes may include analysis using numerical or financial measures such as earnings growth potential, price to net asset value (“NAV”) ratios, dividend yield, price to earnings ratios, among others.  More qualitative factors at the company level may also include an assessment of the company’s overall business, growth strategy, quality of management, and quality of owned properties.  
“Realty Companies” are real estate-related companies of any size and include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), real estate operating or service companies and companies in the home building, lodging and hotel industries, as well as companies engaged in the natural resources and utility industries, and other companies whose investments, balance sheets or income statements are real estate-intensive (i.e., the company’s actual or anticipated revenues, profits, assets, services or products are related to real estate).
The Fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization and securities of any maturity, and the Fund’s investments also may include securities purchased in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity and fixed income and debt securities and instruments of companies or entities (which need not be U.S. Realty Companies), including, but not limited to, securities of non-U.S. companies and other investment companies.
The Fund’s investments in preferred stock and convertible and fixed income and debt securities may include securities which, at the time of purchase, are rated below “investment grade” by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or the unrated equivalent as determined by the portfolio managers (“junk bonds”).
In addition to purchasing options, the Fund may, but is not required to, write put and covered call options on securities and indexes, for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.
Read More

TFREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -10.9% 328.6% 37.91%
1 Yr -8.6% -35.3% 246.7% 62.95%
3 Yr 2.2%* -14.0% 46.9% 46.95%
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 23.4% 56.59%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% 46.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.7% -51.3% 81.2% 77.90%
2021 20.9% -3.9% 24.3% 3.32%
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -22.8% 328.6% 35.74%
1 Yr -8.6% -35.3% 246.7% 63.31%
3 Yr 2.2%* -14.0% 46.9% 45.98%
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 23.4% 51.53%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% 43.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.7% -51.3% 81.2% 77.90%
2021 20.9% -3.9% 24.3% 3.32%
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFREX Category Low Category High TFREX % Rank
Net Assets 32.9 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 90.84%
Number of Holdings 29 20 642 94.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.5 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 90.04%
Weighting of Top 10 59.65% 15.9% 99.8% 8.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 11.82%
  2. Equinix Inc 8.97%
  3. Public Storage 5.83%
  4. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 5.63%
  5. Essex Property Trust Inc 5.09%
  6. American Tower Corp 4.92%
  7. Simon Property Group Inc 4.87%
  8. Healthpeak Properties Inc 4.75%
  9. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.54%
  10. Invitation Homes Inc 4.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFREX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 0.01% 106.94% 62.28%
Cash 		1.56% -98.06% 25.84% 28.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 70.82%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 69.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 68.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 70.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFREX % Rank
Real Estate 		97.81% 34.46% 100.00% 68.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.19% 0.00% 45.29% 16.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 65.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 75.94%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 69.17%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 66.17%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 70.30%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 66.92%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 69.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 65.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 66.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFREX % Rank
US 		98.44% 0.01% 101.17% 49.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 82.21%

TFREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.07% 26.04% 21.94%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 57.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TFREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TFREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.11% 380.00% 20.23%

TFREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFREX Category Low Category High TFREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.71% 0.00% 12.22% 92.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFREX Category Low Category High TFREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -1.14% 6.05% 96.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Leupp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jay P. Leupp, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Global Real Estate Securities team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management LLC in 2011, Mr. Leupp was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alesco, which he founded in 2005.Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets (“RBC”) from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining RBC, Leupp served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at Robertson Stephens & Co., Inc. From 1991 to 1994, he served as Vice President of the Staubach Company. Jay holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University. Jay is a member of the board of directors of Chaminade College Preparatory, Los Angeles; G.W. Williams Company; and United American Bank. He is also a member of the Santa Clara University board of regents; policy board of the Fisher Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Berkeley.

Christopher Hartung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Christopher Hartung, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on Lazard's Global Real Estate Securities team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2011, Mr. Hartung was Senior Advisor at Grubb & Ellis Alesco Global Advisors, LLC responsible for alternative investment strategies, capital markets, product development and research. He began working in the investment field in 1990.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

