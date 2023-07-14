The fund’s sub-adviser, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “sub-adviser”), under normal circumstances, seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in established and emerging companies with capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index 1 , which as of December 31, 2021, was between $181.2 million and $2.74 trillion. The fund typically invests in a relatively small number of companies. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market or developing countries, securities classified as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) or Global Depositary Shares (“GDSs”), foreign U.S. dollar denominated securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange and local shares of non-U.S. issuers. The sub-adviser considers an issuer to be from a particular country if (i) its principal securities trading market is in that country; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis it derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in that country; or (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, that country. By applying these tests, it is possible that a particular company could be deemed to be from more than one country. The securities in which the fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. The fund’s equity investments may include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities and equity-linked securities, rights and warrants to purchase common stocks, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and other specialty securities having equity features. The sub-adviser emphasizes a “bottom-up” stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. The sub-adviser integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process by using ESG factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to its investment decision-making. This analysis of ESG factors is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser's investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG factors when making investment decisions. 1 “Russell ® ” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.