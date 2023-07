Under normal circumstances the fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in floating rate loans or floating rate debt securities. Floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities have interest rates which float, adjust or vary periodically based upon a benchmark indicator, a specified adjustment schedule, or prevailing interest rates. The sub-adviser uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of sectors, industries and securities. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment and valuation factors that the sub-adviser believes affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, collateral and covenants specific to individual issuers and loans. The sub-adviser’s research analysts also integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters within their analytical process for credit issuers alongside traditional credit metrics as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment. Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser’s investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions. The sub-adviser uses this combined “top-down” and “bottom-up” approach to determine asset class, sector, security, yield curve and duration positions for the fund. The fund will normally primarily invest in first lien, senior secured term floating rate loans (“senior loans”) to corporate issuers, partnerships and other entities. The fund can invest in senior loans of any maturity and quality. The majority of the fund’s total assets generally will be invested in floating rate loans or floating rate debt securities rated below investment grade (that is, loans or securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or below Baa by Moody’s or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s sub-adviser), and the fund may invest without limitation in such loans and securities. The issuers of the loans in which the fund invests may themselves be rated below investment grade even if the loan itself is not. The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in unsecured floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities and up to 15% of its net assets in second lien floating rate loans. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in subordinated bridge loans, unsecured fixed rate high yield bonds, money market instruments and other fixed rate debt securities, including distressed securities that may be in default and have any or no credit rating. The fund may invest in loans of foreign borrowers and foreign debt securities, including emerging market debt securities, but expects that the majority of its total assets will be invested in loans and debt securities of U.S. borrowers or issuers. The fund may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETF”) to create exposure to asset classes.