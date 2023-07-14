Home
T. Rowe Price Financial Services Fund

mutual fund
TFIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.01 -0.49 -1.56%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
No Load (PRISX) Primary Inst (TFIFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.9%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$1.87 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Financial Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matt Snowling

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies in the financial services industry. The fund may invest in companies, such as providers of financial software, that derive substantial revenues (at least 50%) from conducting business in the financial services industry.

For purposes of selecting investments, the fund defines the financial services industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:

·regional and money-center banks;

·insurance companies;

·home, auto, and other specialty finance companies;

·securities brokerage firms and electronic trading networks;

·investment management firms;

·publicly traded, government-sponsored financial enterprises;

·thrift and savings banks;

·financial conglomerates;

·foreign financial services companies;

·electronic transaction processors for financial services companies

·real estate companies; and

·securities exchanges.

Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high quality companies with good appreciation prospects. The fund will have no restrictions on the market capitalization (stock price multiplied by shares outstanding) of its holdings. The adviser may use both growth and value approaches in selecting investments for the fund. In the growth area, the portfolio manager may seek companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and/or a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In the value area, the portfolio manager may seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, that have appreciation potential temporarily unrecognized by the market, or that may be temporarily out of favor. The stocks of many companies held by the fund are expected to pay a dividend.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

Read More

TFIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -26.1% 20.2% 46.39%
1 Yr 4.2% -27.6% 32.7% 40.21%
3 Yr 10.8%* -8.0% 19.1% 43.88%
5 Yr 1.1%* -17.3% 10.9% 35.87%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 13.0% 5.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -56.2% 38.2% 29.17%
2021 15.7% -15.6% 24.2% 23.96%
2020 -1.5% -16.2% 26.6% 54.17%
2019 5.7% -24.2% 8.3% 52.08%
2018 -4.2% -9.3% 12.9% 64.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -21.8% 20.2% 36.08%
1 Yr 4.2% -27.5% 62.2% 28.28%
3 Yr 10.8%* -8.0% 18.7% 42.00%
5 Yr 1.1%* -12.9% 17.2% 45.74%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 17.9% 5.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -56.2% 38.1% 29.17%
2021 15.7% -15.6% 24.2% 23.96%
2020 -1.5% -16.2% 26.6% 54.17%
2019 5.7% -24.2% 8.3% 52.08%
2018 -4.2% -8.6% 12.9% 66.67%

NAV & Total Return History

TFIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFIFX Category Low Category High TFIFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.87 B 1.36 M 31.9 B 5.05%
Number of Holdings 102 25 386 21.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 703 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 8.00%
Weighting of Top 10 33.26% 13.3% 84.7% 69.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 5.86%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co 4.31%
  3. Bank of America Corp 4.13%
  4. Chubb Ltd 3.81%
  5. American International Group Inc 3.33%
  6. Assurant Inc 3.02%
  7. Signature Bank 2.80%
  8. Muenchener Rueckve 2.77%
  9. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 2.75%
  10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFIFX % Rank
Stocks 		95.82% 95.22% 107.75% 94.00%
Cash 		4.18% -8.24% 4.18% 1.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 12.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 14.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 11.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 13.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		94.74% 46.33% 100.00% 58.00%
Technology 		3.16% 0.00% 43.13% 20.00%
Industrials 		1.24% 0.00% 5.08% 26.00%
Real Estate 		0.87% 0.00% 40.95% 41.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 12.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 17.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 11.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 19.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 14.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 32.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 12.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFIFX % Rank
US 		79.34% 0.00% 106.12% 81.00%
Non US 		16.48% 0.00% 97.31% 19.00%

TFIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.08% 10.92% 73.00%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.03% 1.25% 43.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% N/A

Sales Fees

TFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.40% 2.00% 406.00% 35.63%

TFIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFIFX Category Low Category High TFIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.46% 0.00% 11.89% 52.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFIFX Category Low Category High TFIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -0.76% 10.57% 43.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matt Snowling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Snowling was appointed co-chair of the committee in July 2021 and has been sole chair since October 2021. He joined the Firm in 2011, and his investment experience dates from 2000. He has served as an investment analyst following financial services companies throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.51 4.58

