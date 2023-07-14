Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Timothy Plan Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
TFICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.68 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (TFIAX) Primary C (TFICX) Inst (TPFIX)
TFICX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.68 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (TFIAX) Primary C (TFICX) Inst (TPFIX)
TFICX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.68 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (TFIAX) Primary C (TFICX) Inst (TPFIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Fixed Income Fund

TFICX | Fund

$8.68

$117 M

2.08%

$0.18

2.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$117 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Fixed Income Fund

TFICX | Fund

$8.68

$117 M

2.08%

$0.18

2.09%

TFICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Luchsinger

Fund Description

To achieve its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, convertible securities and preferred securities. The Investment Manager will only purchase securities for the Fund that are investment grade, with a rating of at least “BBB” as rated by Standard & Poor’s or a comparable rating by another nationally recognized rating agency. The Fund may also invest in debt securities that have not been rated by one of the major rating agencies, so long as the Fund’s Investment Manager has determined that the security is of comparable credit quality to similar rated securities. 
In managing the portfolio, the Fund’s Investment Manager concentrates on sector analysis, industry allocation and securities selection, deciding which types of bonds and industries to emphasize at a given time, and then which individual bonds to buy. The Fund attempts to anticipate shifts in the business cycle in determining types of bonds and industry sectors to target. In choosing individual securities, the Fund seeks out securities that appear to be undervalued within the emphasized industry sector. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria. 
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents. 
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles. 
Read More

TFICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -4.3% 4.5% 76.22%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 40.40%
3 Yr -5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 23.07%
5 Yr -1.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 27.75%
10 Yr -1.5%* -7.4% 12.7% 56.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -34.7% 131.9% 8.89%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 55.26%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 49.63%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 81.37%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 20.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -15.5% 4.5% 75.45%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 36.68%
3 Yr -5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 22.69%
5 Yr -1.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 30.62%
10 Yr -1.5%* -7.4% 13.4% 74.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -34.7% 131.9% 8.89%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 55.16%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 49.63%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 81.48%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 36.53%

NAV & Total Return History

TFICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFICX Category Low Category High TFICX % Rank
Net Assets 117 M 2.88 M 287 B 87.65%
Number of Holdings 82 1 17234 95.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.9 M -106 M 27.6 B 76.67%
Weighting of Top 10 53.41% 3.7% 123.9% 12.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 10.06%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 7.73%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 7.68%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 7.61%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2% 7.47%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 6.78%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 6.75%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 6.23%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 6.14%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 4.5% 4.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFICX % Rank
Bonds 		95.92% 3.97% 268.18% 42.69%
Cash 		4.07% -181.13% 95.99% 40.38%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 41.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 45.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 21.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 89.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFICX % Rank
Government 		49.94% 0.00% 86.23% 4.29%
Securitized 		25.37% 0.00% 98.40% 65.52%
Corporate 		20.61% 0.00% 100.00% 83.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.07% 0.00% 95.99% 54.67%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 43.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFICX % Rank
US 		91.28% 3.63% 210.09% 25.43%
Non US 		4.64% -6.54% 58.09% 78.95%

TFICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.01% 20.64% 2.12%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.76% 95.79%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 100.00%

Sales Fees

TFICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 13.73%

Trading Fees

TFICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 2.00% 493.39% 14.19%

TFICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFICX Category Low Category High TFICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.08% 0.00% 10.82% 94.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFICX Category Low Category High TFICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -1.28% 8.97% 99.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Luchsinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.

Deborah Petruzzelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Ms. Petruzzelli joined BHMS in 2003. She serves as our structured securities portfolio manager for mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. She is also an analyst for structured securities. During her 34-year investment career, Ms. Petruzzelli has served as managing director/senior portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management, Inc., where she was responsible for the management of ABS, CMBS, and whole-loan sectors for all client portfolios. She also had an active role in that firm’s development of a core plus strategy, leveraging the firm’s convertible equity management strengths. Prior to joining Victory, Ms. Petruzzelli worked for McDonald & Company Securities, Inc., as senior vice president for ABS syndication and traded ABS, CMO, and MBS. She earned a BSBA in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

J. Scott McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Mr. McDonald joined BHMS in 1995. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Mark Luchsinger, in 2017. Mr. McDonald also serves as the lead portfolio manager for our Long Duration strategies, specializing in corporate and government bonds. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 30-year investment career, Mr. McDonald previously served as senior vice president and portfolio manager at Life Partners Group, Inc. Prior to that, he was a credit supervisor and lending officer for Chase Bank of Texas. Mr. McDonald received an MBA from the University of Texas and a BBA from Southern Methodist University.

Erik Olson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Mr. Olson joined Barrow Hanley in 2001. He serves as a portfolio manager for our investment grade and high yield strategies. He also serves as an analyst for investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, both U.S. and non-U.S. His 21-year career includes work as a research analyst for Sanders Morris Harris. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch and as the legislative assistant for the Interstate Natural Gas Association in Washington, D.C. Mr. Olson received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund. He earned a BA from Emory University.

Matthew Routh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Routh joined BHMS in 2013. He is an analyst in credit research, focusing on investment grade credits in the non-corporate sector, including sovereigns, foreign agencies, and taxable municipals, such as Build America bonds. His responsibilities also include quantitative portfolio analysis using the BHMS relative return model, portfolio analytics, and risk management systems. Mr. Routh began his investment career in 2008 at Callan Associates, where he worked in fixed income research. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Routh earned a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Justin Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Martin joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 and has served as a credit analyst in fixed income since 2009. Prior to his work as a credit analyst, Mr. Martin’s work at the firm included market and index research and portfolio analysis. Mr. Martin earned a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×