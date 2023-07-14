◾

To achieve its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, convertible securities and preferred securities. The Investment Manager will only purchase securities for the Fund that are investment grade, with a rating of at least “BBB” as rated by Standard & Poor’s or a comparable rating by another nationally recognized rating agency. The Fund may also invest in debt securities that have not been rated by one of the major rating agencies, so long as the Fund’s Investment Manager has determined that the security is of comparable credit quality to similar rated securities.