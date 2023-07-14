Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.3%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$117 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.4%
Expense Ratio 2.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To achieve its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, convertible securities and preferred securities. The Investment Manager will only purchase securities for the Fund that are investment grade, with a rating of at least “BBB” as rated by Standard & Poor’s or a comparable rating by another nationally recognized rating agency. The Fund may also invest in debt securities that have not been rated by one of the major rating agencies, so long as the Fund’s Investment Manager has determined that the security is of comparable credit quality to similar rated securities.
In managing the portfolio, the Fund’s Investment Manager concentrates on sector analysis, industry allocation and securities selection, deciding which types of bonds and industries to emphasize at a given time, and then which individual bonds to buy. The Fund attempts to anticipate shifts in the business cycle in determining types of bonds and industry sectors to target. In choosing individual securities, the Fund seeks out securities that appear to be undervalued within the emphasized industry sector. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|YTD
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|76.22%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|40.40%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|23.07%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|27.75%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|56.61%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|8.89%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|55.26%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|49.63%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|81.37%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|20.84%
|YTD
|0.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|75.45%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|36.68%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.69%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|30.62%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|74.92%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|8.89%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|55.16%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|49.63%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|81.48%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|36.53%
|TFICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|117 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|87.65%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|1
|17234
|95.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.9 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|76.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.41%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|12.24%
|Bonds
|95.92%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|42.69%
|Cash
|4.07%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|40.38%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|41.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|45.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|21.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|89.43%
|Government
|49.94%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|4.29%
|Securitized
|25.37%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|65.52%
|Corporate
|20.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.07%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|54.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|43.14%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.52%
|US
|91.28%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|25.43%
|Non US
|4.64%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|78.95%
|Expense Ratio
|2.09%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|2.12%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|95.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|13.73%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|45.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|14.19%
|TFICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.08%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|94.89%
|TFICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TFICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|99.80%
|TFICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Ms. Petruzzelli joined BHMS in 2003. She serves as our structured securities portfolio manager for mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. She is also an analyst for structured securities. During her 34-year investment career, Ms. Petruzzelli has served as managing director/senior portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management, Inc., where she was responsible for the management of ABS, CMBS, and whole-loan sectors for all client portfolios. She also had an active role in that firm’s development of a core plus strategy, leveraging the firm’s convertible equity management strengths. Prior to joining Victory, Ms. Petruzzelli worked for McDonald & Company Securities, Inc., as senior vice president for ABS syndication and traded ABS, CMO, and MBS. She earned a BSBA in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Mr. McDonald joined BHMS in 1995. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Mark Luchsinger, in 2017. Mr. McDonald also serves as the lead portfolio manager for our Long Duration strategies, specializing in corporate and government bonds. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 30-year investment career, Mr. McDonald previously served as senior vice president and portfolio manager at Life Partners Group, Inc. Prior to that, he was a credit supervisor and lending officer for Chase Bank of Texas. Mr. McDonald received an MBA from the University of Texas and a BBA from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Mr. Olson joined Barrow Hanley in 2001. He serves as a portfolio manager for our investment grade and high yield strategies. He also serves as an analyst for investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, both U.S. and non-U.S. His 21-year career includes work as a research analyst for Sanders Morris Harris. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch and as the legislative assistant for the Interstate Natural Gas Association in Washington, D.C. Mr. Olson received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund. He earned a BA from Emory University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Routh joined BHMS in 2013. He is an analyst in credit research, focusing on investment grade credits in the non-corporate sector, including sovereigns, foreign agencies, and taxable municipals, such as Build America bonds. His responsibilities also include quantitative portfolio analysis using the BHMS relative return model, portfolio analytics, and risk management systems. Mr. Routh began his investment career in 2008 at Callan Associates, where he worked in fixed income research. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Routh earned a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Martin joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 and has served as a credit analyst in fixed income since 2009. Prior to his work as a credit analyst, Mr. Martin’s work at the firm included market and index research and portfolio analysis. Mr. Martin earned a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
