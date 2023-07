The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities whose interest is free from federal income taxes. The fund may invest in securities rated in any rating category, but generally seeks higher-yielding municipal bonds, including those that are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable credit quality, known as “junk” bonds. Although the fund may purchase securities of any maturity, the fund normally maintains a weighted average effective maturity of between three and 10 years. Targeting effective maturity gives the portfolio manager additional flexibility.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, utilities, or private activity bonds.