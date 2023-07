The fund is a government money market fund. The fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share by investing in: • High-quality, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term money market securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities; • repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. government securities or cash; and • cash. The fund's sub-adviser, BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), invests at least 99.5% of the fund's total assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes and other obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by such obligations or cash. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in U.S. Treasury bills, notes and other obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by such obligations. The fund will enter into repurchase agreements only with financial institutions that the sub-adviser determines are creditworthy. A financial institution must furnish collateral to the fund at least equal in value to the amount of its repurchase obligation. This collateral must consist of U.S. government securities or cash. The sub-adviser is responsible for ensuring that each repurchase agreement is eligible for purchase by the fund. In managing the fund's assets, the sub-adviser uses a combination of “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic and interest rate environments and “bottom-up” research of sectors and issuers. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental and technical factors that may affect the movement of markets. In its “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness and collateral and covenants to specific markets and individual issuers. The fund invests in securities with a maximum remaining maturity of 397 days or less (with certain exceptions) and maintains a dollar-weighted average fund maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less. The fund may invest in variable and floating rate instruments, and transact in securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The fund invests in accordance with the quality, maturity, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and other rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund will only purchase securities that present minimal credit risk as determined by the sub-adviser pursuant to guidelines approved by the fund's Board of Trustees. The fund may invest in other government money market funds to the extent permitted by law. If the fund takes a temporary defensive position, it will be more difficult for the fund to achieve its investment objective. Although the sub-adviser has the ability to take temporary defensive positions, it may choose not to do so for a variety of reasons, including during volatile market conditions.