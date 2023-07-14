Home
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
TFGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.52 -0.1 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (TEGAX) Primary C (TOECX) No Load (TEGYX) Inst (TEGIX) Retirement (TFGRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Muggia

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap U.S. companies. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. A mid-cap company is defined as a company, at the time of purchase, that has a market capitalization between $1.5 billion and $12 billion or falls within the range of market capitalizations represented in the Russell Midcap® Index between $1.9 billion and $46.5 billion as of June 30, 2022. The size of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index will change with market conditions.
The Fund invests primarily in stocks of domestic growth companies that the Fund's sub-advisor, Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”), believes have a demonstrated record of achievement with excellent prospects for earnings growth over a one to three year period. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. In choosing securities, Westfield looks for companies that it believes are reasonably priced with high forecasted earnings potential. The Fund will invest in companies that Westfield believes have shown above-average and consistent long-term growth in earnings and have excellent prospects for future growth.
The Fund generally will sell a security if one or more of the following occurs: Westfield’s predetermined price target objective is exceeded; there is an alteration to the original investment case; valuation relative to the stock’s peer group is no longer attractive; or better risk/reward opportunities may be found in other stocks.
The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading and focus on a particular market sector as part of its principal investment strategy.
Read More

TFGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -26.9% 59.5% 38.76%
1 Yr 16.7% -43.3% 860.3% 31.45%
3 Yr -0.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 37.89%
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% 28.41%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% 21.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 30.43%
2021 0.1% -52.0% 83.9% 42.31%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -53.4% 55.3% 36.81%
1 Yr 16.7% -60.3% 860.3% 29.33%
3 Yr -0.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 38.22%
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% 27.14%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% 20.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 30.43%
2021 0.1% -52.0% 83.9% 42.31%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFGRX Category Low Category High TFGRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 46.48%
Number of Holdings 57 20 3702 74.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 349 M 360 K 10.9 B 44.72%
Weighting of Top 10 26.61% 5.5% 92.1% 51.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fortinet Inc 3.55%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.32%
  3. Splunk Inc 2.99%
  4. Icon PLC 2.93%
  5. Zendesk Inc 2.72%
  6. ServiceNow Inc 2.65%
  7. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 2.64%
  8. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 2.58%
  9. DexCom Inc 2.56%
  10. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFGRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 23.99% 100.52% 47.01%
Cash 		1.90% -0.52% 26.94% 49.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 20.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 25.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 13.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 17.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFGRX % Rank
Technology 		35.90% 0.04% 62.17% 20.42%
Healthcare 		17.13% 0.00% 43.77% 56.16%
Industrials 		15.83% 0.00% 38.23% 38.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.18% 0.00% 57.41% 59.86%
Financial Services 		8.23% 0.00% 43.01% 39.26%
Real Estate 		3.31% 0.00% 19.28% 35.92%
Basic Materials 		2.64% 0.00% 17.25% 38.20%
Energy 		1.96% 0.00% 62.10% 45.60%
Communication Services 		1.83% 0.00% 18.33% 64.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 35.04%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 82.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFGRX % Rank
US 		88.48% 23.38% 100.52% 83.63%
Non US 		9.61% 0.00% 35.22% 11.80%

TFGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.02% 19.28% 68.16%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 42.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 70.47%

Sales Fees

TFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 250.31% 64.71%

TFGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFGRX Category Low Category High TFGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 20.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFGRX Category Low Category High TFGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -2.24% 2.75% 20.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Muggia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 1999

23.16

23.2%

Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.

Ethan Meyers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.

Richard Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

A Managing Partner and Portfolio Strategist on the Westfield Capital Investment Committee, John joined Westfield in 2006, after spending five years as a Managing Director, Equities Division at Lehman Brothers. He has also held equities-related positions at JP Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley in Boston. John began his career at Procter and Gamble in 1987. John holds a Masters in Management from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his undergraduate degree at Trinity College. He is a member of the Market Technicians Association, The Boston Eco

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

