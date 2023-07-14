Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities and derivatives that provide exposure to fixed-income securities. The Fund’s investments may include fixed-income instruments of any maturity or duration. The instruments in which the Fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. and non-U.S. currencies, and all non-U.S. currency exposure will typically be hedged back to the U.S. dollar using foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may also have direct exposure to non-U.S. currencies for investment or hedging purposes.

The fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests primarily include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and non-U.S. governments and their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions, obligations of supranational entities, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, emerging-markets debt, inflation-indexed securities, corporate bonds, debentures, bank loans, trust preferred securities, convertible preferred securities, convertible and non-convertible debt, contingent convertible bonds (“CoCos”), variable and floating-rate securities, zero-coupon securities, “covenant-lite” obligations, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and other mortgage-related products (including commercial and residential loans , and mortgage pass-through securities ). The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and government money market funds, which may include government money market funds managed by the Manager, shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and restricted securities. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector and to issuers located in, or with economic ties to, Europe and the United Kingdom. However, as the sector and geographic composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector , Europe and/or the United Kingdom may decline, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors or geographic areas may increase.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its total assets in non-investment grade securities (also referred to as “high-yield” or “ junk” bonds), and in U.S. Treasury obligations. The Fund may also invest in unrated securities and may invest in equity securities including preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign companies .

The Fund may take long or short positions in fixed-income and equity securities and currencies. Short positions will generally be entered into for hedging purposes or to attempt to reduce or adjust certain investment risks. The Fund may use derivative instruments to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to enhance total return, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks or to substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying securities or currencies. The Fund will generally invest in forward contracts (including deliverable and non-deliverable currency forwards). To a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in futures (including index futures, interest rate futures and government bond futures, such as U.S. treasury futures), swaps (including credit default, total return, interest rate and currency swaps), options (including non-deliverable options (“NDOs”), puts and calls), warrants (including sovereign warrants) and structured notes. The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive. Derivative positions may also require the Fund to segregate liquid assets to cover its obligations. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objectives.

In selecting investments, the Fund’s sub-advisor develops a top-down macroeconomic view of the global economic environment as indicated by factors such as interest rates, equity markets, corporate profitability, international capital flows, government policy and other relevant inputs. The sub-advisor then performs a bottom-up analysis of individual issuers that focuses on an issuer’s creditworthiness and considers historical trends and patterns in an instrument’s price and relative valuation. The Fund’s portfolio investments will be screened in accordance with the sub-advisor’s view of appropriate Environmental, Social and /or Governance (“ESG”) parameters as measured in the sub-advisor’s proprietary scoring model. The sub-advisor’s ESG parameters include: (1) environmental parameters, such as emissions creation, resource use and use of renewable energy; (2) social parameters, such as workforce turnover and diversity, human rights, including child labor policies, community service and responsible products; and (3) governance parameters, such as management and board composition and independence, shareholder engagement and corporate social responsibility policies. The sub-advisor applies its proprietary scoring model, which synthesizes data received from a third-party data provider and the sub-advisor’s independent assessment of a company’s ESG capabilities, to calculate an issuer’s score. If issuers have a score below a minimum threshold they will generally not be considered for investment.

The sub-advisor also integrates the ESG considerations throughout the portfolio management process because the sub-advisor believes that ESG considerations can influence investment valuations, which drive the sub-advisor’s investment decisions.

The sub-advisor examines the relative risk and return characteristics of each investment, which includes an investment’s ESG outlook, and seeks to identify opportunities to establish long positions in income-generating instruments that, at times, may have the potential for price appreciation. The sub-advisor also seeks to reduce or hedge positions in instruments that may decline in value, experience unwanted volatility, exhibit declining ESG trends or when better investment opportunities are identified.