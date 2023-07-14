Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|TFGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|61.80%
|1 Yr
|-11.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|97.05%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|97.02%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|87.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|99.00%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|40.30%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|21.73%
|2019
|1.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|12.91%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|70.21%
|Period
|TFGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|TFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|193 M
|100
|124 B
|72.36%
|Number of Holdings
|248
|2
|8175
|69.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.5 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|62.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.40%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|56.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFGIX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.70%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|74.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|22.13%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|0.58%
|Cash
|2.72%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|73.63%
|Stocks
|1.14%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|27.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.31%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|36.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|76.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFGIX % Rank
|Corporate
|60.73%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|21.85%
|Government
|25.69%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|20.69%
|Securitized
|11.10%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|62.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|85.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|83.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFGIX % Rank
|Non US
|55.67%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|4.61%
|US
|18.03%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|89.91%
|TFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|67.06%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|63.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.84%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|49.83%
|TFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|17.55%
|TFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.24%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|39.26%
|TFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Gary Kirk is a Portfolio Manager and one of the founding partners of TwentyFour AM since 2008. He is on the firm's Investment Committee, which sets the overall risk bias for the portfolios managed by the firm, and his main responsibility is managing the firm's Multi-Sector Bond team. Since 1988, Mr. Kirk has developed an expertise in fixed income markets across a variety of senior roles in asset management and investment banking, including leadership positions at Daiwa Capital, Royal Bank of Canada, CDC Group and Wachovia Bank. Mr. Kirk graduated in Biochemistry from the University of London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Eoin Walsh is a Portfolio Manager and one of the founding partners of TwentyFour AM since 2008. He is on the firm's Investment Committee, which sets the overall risk bias for the portfolios managed by the firm, and his main responsibility is managing the firm's Multi-Sector Bond team. Since 1998, Mr. Walsh has developed an expertise in fixed income markets across a variety of roles including at Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Walsh graduated in Accounting & Economics from the University of Limerick.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Mark has 24 years of experience in fixed-income markets, gained in a combination of senior roles in investment banking and asset management. Mark is one of the 9 partners of TwentyFour and serves as the Firm’s Risk Manager with responsibility both for independent market risk oversight of the Firm’s investment portfolios and maintaining the Firm’s risk measurement, management and reporting framework. Before founding TwentyFour in 2008, Mark was one of the original partners at Synapse Investment Management which he founded along with Graeme Anderson in June 2006. Prior to that Mark was a Managing Director at Barclays Capital in London where he established and led various units of its European fixed income distribution business. Mark joined Barclays Capital in March 1999. Prior to that he was an executive director at Lehman Brothers where for 5 years he played a key role in helping Lehman establish their European Credit Business. Mark began his investment banking career in 1990 with Morgan Stanley in fixed income.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Pierre Beniguel is a Portfolio Manager in TwentyFour AM's Multi-Sector Bond team since 2014. He also manages foreign currency hedging and daily funding for a number of funds and managed accounts. He has over five years of experience, prior to TwentyFour AM, in fixed income and previously worked in WestLB's credit trading and special situations divisions. Mr. Beniguel graduated in Mathematics & Economics from University College London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Felipe Villarroel is a Portfolio Manager in TwentyFour AM's Multi-Sector Bond team since 2011 and is a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining TwentyFour AM, Mr. Villaroel worked as an Asset Allocation and Strategy Analyst at Celfin Capital in Chile, now part of the BTG Pactual group. There, Mr. Villarroel took an active role in developing the team's strategic view of the global macro economy and asset classes. Mr. Villarroel graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration before obtaining a master's in Finance from the London Business School. Mr. Villarroel is also a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
David joined TwentyFour in September 2018. Based in the New York office, he serves as the Head of US Credit as well as one of the portfolio managers of the Multi-Sector Bond team. He is a credit specialist with 30 years’ experience in fixed income markets gained across a variety of senior roles in asset management and investment banking in London, Frankfurt and New York. He has held leadership positions in high yield, credit derivatives, structured products and global credit trading at Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Greenwich Capital and UBS. Once a member of the infamous New York Cosmos soccer team, David went on to earn degrees in business at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver and law from the University of Reading in the UK.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
