American Beacon TwentyFour Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
TFGCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.84 +0.01 +0.13%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (TFGPX) Primary Retirement (TFGIX) Inst (TFGYX) C (TFGCX) A (TFSAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon TwentyFour Strategic Income Fund

TFGCX | Fund

$7.84

$193 M

4.99%

$0.39

1.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$193 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon TwentyFour Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pierre Beniguel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities and derivatives that provide exposure to fixed-income securities. The Fund’s investments may include fixed-income instruments of any maturity or duration. The instruments in which the Fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. and non-U.S. currencies, and all non-U.S. currency exposure will typically be hedged back to the U.S. dollar using foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may also have direct exposure to non-U.S. currencies for investment or hedging purposes.
The fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests primarily include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and non-U.S. governments and their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions, obligations of supranational entities, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, emerging-markets debt, inflation-indexed securities, corporate bonds, debentures, bank loans, trust preferred securities, convertible preferred securities, convertible and non-convertible debt, contingent convertible bonds (“CoCos”), variable and floating-rate securities, zero-coupon securities, “covenant-lite” obligations, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and other mortgage-related products (including commercial and residential loans, and mortgage pass-through securities). The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and government money market funds, which may include government money market funds managed by the Manager, shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and restricted securities. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector and to issuers located in, or with economic ties to, Europe and the United Kingdom. However, as the sector and geographic composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector, Europe and/or the United Kingdom may decline, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors or geographic areas may increase.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its total assets in non-investment grade securities (also referred to as “high-yield” or junk” bonds), and in U.S. Treasury obligations. The Fund may also invest in unrated securities and may invest in equity securities including preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign companies.
The Fund may take long or short positions in fixed-income and equity securities and currencies. Short positions will generally be entered into for hedging purposes or to attempt to reduce or adjust certain investment risks. The Fund may use derivative instruments to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to enhance total return, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks or to substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying securities or currencies. The Fund will generally invest in forward contracts (including deliverable and non-deliverable currency forwards). To a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in futures (including index futures, interest rate futures and government bond futures, such as U.S. treasury futures), swaps (including credit default, total return, interest rate and currency swaps), options (including non-deliverable options (“NDOs”), puts and calls), warrants (including sovereign warrants) and structured notes. The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive. Derivative positions may also require the Fund to segregate liquid assets to cover its obligations. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objectives.
In selecting investments, the Fund’s sub-advisor develops a top-down macroeconomic view of the global economic environment as indicated by factors such as interest rates, equity markets, corporate profitability, international capital flows, government policy and other relevant inputs. The sub-advisor then performs a bottom-up analysis of individual issuers that focuses on an issuer’s creditworthiness and considers historical trends and patterns in an instrument’s price and relative valuation. The Fund’s portfolio investments will be screened in accordance with the sub-advisor’s view of appropriate Environmental, Social and/or Governance (“ESG”) parameters as measured in the sub-advisor’s proprietary scoring model. The sub-advisor’s ESG parameters include: (1) environmental parameters, such as emissions creation, resource use and use of renewable energy; (2) social parameters, such as workforce turnover and diversity, human rights, including child labor policies, community service and responsible products; and (3) governance parameters, such as management and board composition and independence, shareholder engagement and corporate social responsibility policies. The sub-advisor applies its proprietary scoring model, which synthesizes data received from a third-party data provider and the sub-advisor’s independent assessment of a company’s ESG capabilities, to calculate an issuer’s score. If issuers have a score below a minimum threshold they will generally not be considered for investment.
The sub-advisor also integrates the ESG considerations throughout the portfolio management process because the sub-advisor believes that ESG considerations can influence investment valuations, which drive the sub-advisor’s investment decisions.
The sub-advisor examines the relative risk and return characteristics of each investment, which includes an investment’s ESG outlook, and seeks to identify opportunities to establish long positions in income-generating instruments that, at times, may have the potential for price appreciation. The sub-advisor also seeks to reduce or hedge positions in instruments that may decline in value, experience unwanted volatility, exhibit declining ESG trends or when better investment opportunities are identified.
The sub-advisor receives ESG data from a third-party data provider which the sub-advisor utilizes in its assessment of an issuer and for comparison purposes when it is available. However, the sub-advisor places significant emphasis on ensuring that its own experiences with and views of the issuer are reflected in its final ESG assessment, and the sub-advisor’s assessment may differ materially from that of the third-party data provider. Additionally, many issuers held by the Fund, such as those in the securitized sectors and those without publicly traded equity securities, may not be covered by the third-party data provider. For such issuers, the sub-advisor’s ESG assessment is based exclusively on its own analysis. As a result, the Fund’s holdings may not be comparable to those of other funds with ESG investment mandates.
TFGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -7.2% 18.1% 65.59%
1 Yr -12.2% -18.7% 21.2% 97.90%
3 Yr -8.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 97.96%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 39.01%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -31.8% 18.4% 99.57%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 40.44%
2020 1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 25.56%
2019 1.8% -10.2% 3.6% 17.73%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -11.7% 18.1% 64.04%
1 Yr -12.2% -18.7% 38.5% 97.90%
3 Yr -8.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 97.96%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 35.20%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -31.8% 18.4% 99.57%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 40.44%
2020 1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 25.56%
2019 1.8% -10.2% 3.6% 20.83%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFGCX Category Low Category High TFGCX % Rank
Net Assets 193 M 100 124 B 72.81%
Number of Holdings 248 2 8175 70.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.5 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 63.11%
Weighting of Top 10 22.40% 4.3% 105.0% 57.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 7.84%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.72%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.34%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 2.83%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.61%
  6. Italy (Republic Of) 0.9% 2.49%
  7. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 0.125% 2.44%
  8. Italy (Republic Of) 1.65% 2.42%
  9. Irish Nationwide Bldg Society 5.88% 1.83%
  10. Durham Mortgages B PLC 1.46 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFGCX % Rank
Bonds 		73.70% -150.81% 180.51% 74.78%
Convertible Bonds 		22.13% 0.00% 33.50% 1.01%
Cash 		2.72% -261.12% 258.91% 74.06%
Stocks 		1.14% -38.22% 261.12% 27.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.31% 0.00% 13.21% 36.74%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 76.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFGCX % Rank
Corporate 		60.73% 0.00% 97.25% 22.29%
Government 		25.69% 0.00% 99.43% 21.13%
Securitized 		11.10% 0.00% 99.65% 62.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.48% 0.00% 100.00% 84.10%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 86.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 83.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFGCX % Rank
Non US 		55.67% -136.75% 104.82% 5.04%
US 		18.03% -151.11% 194.51% 90.35%

TFGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.01% 26.65% 17.35%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 2.29% 64.20%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TFGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 92.13%

Trading Fees

TFGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 0.00% 632.00% 50.34%

TFGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFGCX Category Low Category High TFGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.99% 0.00% 15.93% 0.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFGCX Category Low Category High TFGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.12% -1.55% 11.51% 75.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TFGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pierre Beniguel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Pierre Beniguel is a Portfolio Manager in TwentyFour AM's Multi-Sector Bond team since 2014. He also manages foreign currency hedging and daily funding for a number of funds and managed accounts. He has over five years of experience, prior to TwentyFour AM, in fixed income and previously worked in WestLB's credit trading and special situations divisions. Mr. Beniguel graduated in Mathematics & Economics from University College London.

Gary Kirk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Gary Kirk is a Portfolio Manager and one of the founding partners of TwentyFour AM since 2008. He is on the firm's Investment Committee, which sets the overall risk bias for the portfolios managed by the firm, and his main responsibility is managing the firm's Multi-Sector Bond team. Since 1988, Mr. Kirk has developed an expertise in fixed income markets across a variety of senior roles in asset management and investment banking, including leadership positions at Daiwa Capital, Royal Bank of Canada, CDC Group and Wachovia Bank. Mr. Kirk graduated in Biochemistry from the University of London.

Eoin Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Eoin Walsh is a Portfolio Manager and one of the founding partners of TwentyFour AM since 2008. He is on the firm's Investment Committee, which sets the overall risk bias for the portfolios managed by the firm, and his main responsibility is managing the firm's Multi-Sector Bond team. Since 1998, Mr. Walsh has developed an expertise in fixed income markets across a variety of roles including at Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Walsh graduated in Accounting & Economics from the University of Limerick.

Mark Holman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Mark has 24 years of experience in fixed-income markets, gained in a combination of senior roles in investment banking and asset management. Mark is one of the 9 partners of TwentyFour and serves as the Firm’s Risk Manager with responsibility both for independent market risk oversight of the Firm’s investment portfolios and maintaining the Firm’s risk measurement, management and reporting framework. Before founding TwentyFour in 2008, Mark was one of the original partners at Synapse Investment Management which he founded along with Graeme Anderson in June 2006. Prior to that Mark was a Managing Director at Barclays Capital in London where he established and led various units of its European fixed income distribution business. Mark joined Barclays Capital in March 1999. Prior to that he was an executive director at Lehman Brothers where for 5 years he played a key role in helping Lehman establish their European Credit Business. Mark began his investment banking career in 1990 with Morgan Stanley in fixed income.

Felipe Villarroel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Felipe Villarroel is a Portfolio Manager in TwentyFour AM's Multi-Sector Bond team since 2011 and is a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining TwentyFour AM, Mr. Villaroel worked as an Asset Allocation and Strategy Analyst at Celfin Capital in Chile, now part of the BTG Pactual group. There, Mr. Villarroel took an active role in developing the team's strategic view of the global macro economy and asset classes. Mr. Villarroel graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration before obtaining a master's in Finance from the London Business School. Mr. Villarroel is also a CFA Charterholder.

David Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2021

0.59

0.6%

David joined TwentyFour in September 2018. Based in the New York office, he serves as the Head of US Credit as well as one of the portfolio managers of the Multi-Sector Bond team. He is a credit specialist with 30 years’ experience in fixed income markets gained across a variety of senior roles in asset management and investment banking in London, Frankfurt and New York. He has held leadership positions in high yield, credit derivatives, structured products and global credit trading at Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Greenwich Capital and UBS. Once a member of the infamous New York Cosmos soccer team, David went on to earn degrees in business at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver and law from the University of Reading in the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

