Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$24.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

3.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFEBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Tax Exempt Bond Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Zeile

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund will not invest in securities that subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 65% in debt securities rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TFEBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -60.4% 31.9% 27.72%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.3% 38.18%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 48.67%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 37.65%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 22.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -76.8% 4.7% 49.88%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 48.96%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 26.78%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 31.34%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 46.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -60.4% 31.9% 27.31%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.1% 34.26%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 49.40%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 39.65%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 22.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -76.8% 4.7% 49.59%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 48.96%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 26.84%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 31.90%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 48.50%

NAV & Total Return History

TFEBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFEBX Category Low Category High TFEBX % Rank
Net Assets 24.7 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 0.56%
Number of Holdings 5544 1 14000 0.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 806 M -317 M 8.64 B 1.97%
Weighting of Top 10 2.96% 2.4% 101.7% 99.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TEXAS ST 4% 0.55%
  2. LOS ANGELES CALIF 4% 0.41%
  3. COLORADO ST ED LN PROG 1% 0.40%
  4. COLORADO ST ED LN PROG 2.75% 0.39%
  5. EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH LA INC INDL DEV BRD REV 0.08% 0.38%
  6. NEW YORK ST PWR AUTH REV 4% 0.35%
  7. TEXAS MUN GAS ACQUISITION & SUPPLY CORP II GAS SUPPLY REV 0.823% 0.34%
  8. MUNICIPAL ELEC AUTH GA 5% 0.34%
  9. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH ST PERS INCOME TAX REV 4% 0.30%
  10. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.01% 0.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFEBX % Rank
Bonds 		98.16% 65.51% 150.86% 59.19%
Cash 		1.84% -50.86% 33.96% 39.41%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 95.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 95.20%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 94.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 95.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFEBX % Rank
Municipal 		97.54% 44.39% 100.00% 64.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.46% 0.00% 33.95% 34.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 95.31%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 95.49%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 95.78%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 95.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFEBX % Rank
US 		97.48% 37.86% 142.23% 39.70%
Non US 		0.68% 0.00% 62.14% 56.54%

TFEBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.02% 6.50% 96.37%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.10% 5.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.44% 17.13%

Sales Fees

TFEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 283.00% 63.52%

TFEBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFEBX Category Low Category High TFEBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.01% 0.00% 4.45% 30.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFEBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFEBX Category Low Category High TFEBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -0.53% 5.33% 27.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFEBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TFEBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Zeile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Zeile has been employed by Capital and its affiliates since 1999.

Chad Rach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Primary title with Capital Research and Management Company, Senior Vice President and Capital Fixed Income Investors. Rach is a portfolio manager with Strong, where he started in March 2000 as a fixed income analyst. Prior to this, he was assistant vice president with both Robert W. Baird & Co. and Miller & Schroeder Financial. He also worked as Director of Community Development for the city of Glendale, WI.

Courtney Wolf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

