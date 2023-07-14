Under normal circumstances, the Tax-Free Conservative Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in US dollar-denominated municipal securities that the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) believes present minimal credit risks to the Fund

and that pay interest that (i) is exempt from federal income taxes and (ii) is not taxable under the federal alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in short-term US dollar-denominated debt securities including: US municipal bonds, notes, variable rate demand notes, tender option bonds, floating rate notes, industrial development bonds, pre-refunded bonds and commercial paper. The Fund may also, to a limited extent, invest in repurchase agreements and securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund generally seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of 90 days or less.

The Fund uses a Sub-Adviser to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Through analysis of both macroeconomic factors and individual company attributes, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in securities that are marketable and liquid, offer competitive yields, and are of issuers that represent low credit risk. In selecting securities, the Sub-Adviser considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.