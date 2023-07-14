Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal circumstances, the Tax-Free Conservative Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in US dollar-denominated municipal securities that the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) believes present minimal credit risks to the Fund
and that pay interest that (i) is exempt from federal income taxes and (ii) is not taxable under the federal alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in short-term US dollar-denominated debt securities including: US municipal bonds, notes, variable rate demand notes, tender option bonds, floating rate notes, industrial development bonds, pre-refunded bonds and commercial paper. The Fund may also, to a limited extent, invest in repurchase agreements and securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund generally seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of 90 days or less.
The Fund uses a Sub-Adviser to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Through analysis of both macroeconomic factors and individual company attributes, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in securities that are marketable and liquid, offer competitive yields, and are of issuers that represent low credit risk. In selecting securities, the Sub-Adviser considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole.
The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.
|Period
|TFCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|87.50%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|10.60%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|9.60%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|10.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|4.88%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|28.58%
|2020
|0.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|89.95%
|2019
|0.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|98.17%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|6.69%
|Period
|TFCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|85.94%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|4.68%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|12.25%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|12.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|4.88%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|28.64%
|2020
|0.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|89.95%
|2019
|0.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|98.17%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|10.72%
|TFCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|186 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|71.63%
|Number of Holdings
|94
|1
|14000
|83.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.1 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|58.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.39%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|21.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFCYX % Rank
|Bonds
|75.82%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|99.19%
|Cash
|24.18%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|0.52%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|95.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|95.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|94.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|95.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFCYX % Rank
|Municipal
|75.82%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|99.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.18%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|0.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|95.14%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|95.31%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|95.60%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|95.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFCYX % Rank
|US
|75.82%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|99.07%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|98.90%
|TFCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|87.69%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|2.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|90.94%
|TFCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TFCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|TFCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.20%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|73.10%
|TFCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TFCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|98.67%
|TFCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2016
6.11
6.1%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Kevin A. Schiatta, CFA .Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006. Responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Schiatta has been a director of MLIM since 2000 and was a vice president thereof from 1994 to 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
