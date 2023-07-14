Home
SEI Institutional Managed Trust Tax-Free Conservative Income Fund

mutual fund
TFCYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (TFCYX) Primary Other (TFCAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Tax-Free Conservative Income Fund

TFCYX | Fund

$10.02

$186 M

3.20%

$0.32

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$186 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFCYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Tax-Free Conservative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Apr 22, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    511959
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bamford

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Tax-Free Conservative Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in US dollar-denominated municipal securities that the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) believes present minimal credit risks to the Fund

and that pay interest that (i) is exempt from federal income taxes and (ii) is not taxable under the federal alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in short-term US dollar-denominated debt securities including: US municipal bonds, notes, variable rate demand notes, tender option bonds, floating rate notes, industrial development bonds, pre-refunded bonds and commercial paper. The Fund may also, to a limited extent, invest in repurchase agreements and securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund generally seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of 90 days or less.

The Fund uses a Sub-Adviser to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Through analysis of both macroeconomic factors and individual company attributes, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in securities that are marketable and liquid, offer competitive yields, and are of issuers that represent low credit risk. In selecting securities, the Sub-Adviser considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.

Read More

TFCYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 87.50%
1 Yr 0.1% -45.4% 15.3% 10.60%
3 Yr 0.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 9.60%
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 10.32%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -76.8% 4.7% 4.88%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 28.58%
2020 0.0% -66.1% 60.0% 89.95%
2019 0.0% -57.4% 18.9% 98.17%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 6.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 85.94%
1 Yr 0.1% -45.4% 15.1% 4.68%
3 Yr 0.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 12.25%
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 12.83%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -76.8% 4.7% 4.88%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 28.64%
2020 0.0% -66.1% 60.0% 89.95%
2019 0.0% -57.4% 18.9% 98.17%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 10.72%

NAV & Total Return History

TFCYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFCYX Category Low Category High TFCYX % Rank
Net Assets 186 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 71.63%
Number of Holdings 94 1 14000 83.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 58.74%
Weighting of Top 10 26.39% 2.4% 101.7% 21.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TARRANT CNTY TEX CULTURAL ED FACS FIN CORP HOSP REV 0.1% 4.11%
  2. NORTH EAST INDPT SCH DIST TEX IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER A 0.62% 4.04%
  3. NORTH EAST INDPT SCH DIST TEX IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER A 0.16% 3.98%
  4. NORTH EAST INDPT SCH DIST TEX IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER A 0.12% 3.93%
  5. HARRIS CNTY TEX TOLL RD SR LIEN REV IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER E-1 0.26% 3.85%
  6. IOWA FIN AUTH MIDWESTERN DISASTER AREA ECONOMIC DEV REV 0.09% 3.67%
  7. NORTH EAST INDPT SCH DIST TEX IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER A 0.13% 3.65%
  8. HARRIS CNTY TEX TOLL RD SR LIEN REV IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER E-1 0.15% 3.59%
  9. HARRIS CNTY TEX TOLL RD SR LIEN REV IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER E-1 0.2% 3.58%
  10. KING CNTY WASH IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER A 0.11% 3.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFCYX % Rank
Bonds 		75.82% 65.51% 150.86% 99.19%
Cash 		24.18% -50.86% 33.96% 0.52%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 95.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 95.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 94.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 95.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFCYX % Rank
Municipal 		75.82% 44.39% 100.00% 99.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.18% 0.00% 33.95% 0.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 95.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 95.31%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 95.60%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 95.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFCYX % Rank
US 		75.82% 37.86% 142.23% 99.07%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 98.90%

TFCYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.02% 6.50% 87.69%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.10% 2.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.44% 90.94%

Sales Fees

TFCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

TFCYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFCYX Category Low Category High TFCYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.20% 0.00% 4.45% 73.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFCYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFCYX Category Low Category High TFCYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -0.53% 5.33% 98.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFCYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TFCYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Kevin Schiatta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Kevin A. Schiatta, CFA .Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006. Responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Schiatta has been a director of MLIM since 2000 and was a vice president thereof from 1994 to 2000.

Kristi Manidis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

