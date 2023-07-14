The Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund (the “Fund”), under normal market conditions, invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small and micro-capitalization companies that Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes have excellent growth prospects. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Adviser applies a proprietary selection process called the TFCM Core Growth Strategy when selecting investments for the Fund.

In applying its TFCM Core Growth Strategy, the Adviser identifies growth companies using a rigorous analytical approach that employs both qualitative and quantitative research techniques. Growth companies are those that the Adviser believes will have revenue and earnings that grow faster than the economy as a whole and offering above-average prospects for capital appreciation and little or no emphasis on dividend income.