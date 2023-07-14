Home
Trending ETFs

TFCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Taylor Frigon Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerard Frigon

Fund Description

The Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund (the “Fund”), under normal market conditions, invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small and micro-capitalization companies that Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes have excellent growth prospects. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Adviser applies a proprietary selection process called the TFCM Core Growth Strategy when selecting investments for the Fund.

In applying its TFCM Core Growth Strategy, the Adviser identifies growth companies using a rigorous analytical approach that employs both qualitative and quantitative research techniques. Growth companies are those that the Adviser believes will have revenue and earnings that grow faster than the economy as a whole and offering above-average prospects for capital appreciation and little or no emphasis on dividend income.

The Adviser considers a company to be a growth company if it has the following characteristics:

Proven, capable management in growth industries;
Innovation that solves problems, creates new markets, and improves the world;
Financially strong businesses at the leading edge of global economic trends. Companies with demonstrated growth in earnings and sales, high returns on equity and assets, among other strong financial indicators; and
Promising revenue and earnings growth that are not yet well recognized or fully valued, i.e., companies the Adviser believes are financially strong and are selling at attractive prices in relation to their intrinsic values.

The Adviser’s investment selection process includes a review of global economic trends, themes and paradigm shifts in combination with the Adviser’s proprietary quantitative metrics analysis. A key part of the investment process is identifying where innovations in business create paradigm shifts that can result in the opening of new markets in which well-run, financially strong companies can benefit.

Companies that meet the Adviser’s macro and quantitative criteria are then analyzed with rigorous qualitative research to determine a company’s prospects in light of market position, potential for leadership and possible disruptive aspects of their products and/or services. The ultimate decision to purchase a company is based on the Adviser’s assessment of potential returns that a company can produce.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including but not limited to information technology, industrials, health care, consumer discretionary, and financials.

The Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund's position in a security (1) when it approaches and/or exceeds the Adviser's estimate of its intrinsic value, (2) when its macro-economic factors or quantitative characteristics have changed, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally invest in the security has changed.

Read More

TFCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -21.9% 50.1% 2.02%
1 Yr 12.4% -72.8% 36.6% 43.19%
3 Yr -5.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 65.45%
5 Yr 3.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 9.44%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.3% -82.1% 547.9% 97.61%
2021 0.2% -69.3% 196.9% 31.03%
2020 19.5% -28.2% 32.1% 1.25%
2019 6.8% -3.2% 9.3% 13.26%
2018 -0.4% -14.5% 20.4% 6.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -24.8% 50.1% 1.85%
1 Yr 12.4% -72.8% 36.6% 42.35%
3 Yr -5.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 65.63%
5 Yr 3.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 10.58%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.3% -82.1% 547.9% 97.61%
2021 0.2% -69.3% 196.9% 31.03%
2020 19.5% -28.2% 32.1% 1.25%
2019 6.8% -3.2% 9.3% 13.26%
2018 -0.4% -14.5% 20.4% 13.33%

NAV & Total Return History

TFCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFCGX Category Low Category High TFCGX % Rank
Net Assets 34.7 M 183 K 28 B 91.14%
Number of Holdings 51 6 1336 86.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 14 M 59 K 2.7 B 88.96%
Weighting of Top 10 29.90% 5.9% 100.0% 23.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Compugen Ltd 5.43%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFCGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.39% 77.52% 101.30% 63.38%
Cash 		3.61% -1.30% 22.49% 29.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 19.23%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 34.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 17.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 16.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFCGX % Rank
Technology 		53.68% 2.91% 75.51% 1.51%
Healthcare 		20.55% 0.00% 47.90% 67.73%
Industrials 		9.75% 0.00% 36.64% 90.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.37% 0.00% 40.68% 94.48%
Communication Services 		5.02% 0.00% 15.31% 11.20%
Financial Services 		3.38% 0.00% 42.95% 84.95%
Consumer Defense 		1.25% 0.00% 13.56% 91.14%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 42.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 79.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 77.93%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 87.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFCGX % Rank
US 		83.65% 67.06% 99.56% 88.80%
Non US 		12.74% 0.00% 26.08% 7.19%

TFCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.05% 27.56% 29.49%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 85.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TFCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 14.81%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.06% 3.00% 439.00% 8.17%

TFCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFCGX Category Low Category High TFCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 21.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFCGX Category Low Category High TFCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.34% -4.08% 1.10% 87.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerard Frigon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2016

5.43

5.4%

Gerry Frigon is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Taylor Frigon Capital Management. He has over 25 years of professional investment experience. Prior to founding Taylor Frigon, Gerry was a First Vice President-Investments and Portfolio Manager in the Personal Investment Advisory Group at Merrill Lynch where he was responsible for the discretionary management of over $150,000,000 in client assets. Gerry graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Economics. He began his investment career in 1985 at a regional commodities brokerage firm in Santa Barbara, California where he obtained his Series #3 commodities trading license and acted a broker until November of 1986. In December 1986 he joined Merrill Lynch in the San Mateo, California office where he obtained his Series #7 General Securities License, Series #65 Registered Investment Advisor Representative License and Insurance License and acted as a Financial Consultant responsible for obtaining and managing client accounts. Gerry was consistently recognized as one of the top advisors in the areas of Wealth Management and discretionary Portfolio Management at the firm. In 1994 he was one of the original Financial Advisors at Merrill Lynch to be selected for the prestigious role of Portfolio Manager in the Personal Investment Advisory Group which gave him authority to manage client accounts on a discretionary basis. For the past fifteen years, he has managed portfolios with the same disciplined process directly descended from the classic growth philosophy developed by Richard C. Taylor and Thomas Rowe Price, the foundation for the investment management philosophy of Taylor Frigon Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

