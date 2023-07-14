Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.53
$15 M
3.63%
$0.31
4.44%
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$15 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 4.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$8.53
$15 M
3.63%
$0.31
4.44%
|Period
|TFBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|36.57%
|1 Yr
|-8.7%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|98.96%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|96.51%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|98.77%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|73.42%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|TFBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|34.49%
|1 Yr
|-8.7%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|98.96%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|96.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|98.77%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|73.24%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|TFBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|98.28%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|4
|4919
|89.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.7 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|98.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.43%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|48.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFBRX % Rank
|Bonds
|70.55%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|97.41%
|Cash
|22.28%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|2.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.17%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|4.15%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|71.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|72.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|66.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFBRX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.86%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.28%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|4.15%
|Securitized
|10.31%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|85.84%
|Government
|5.55%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|81.69%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|72.37%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|83.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFBRX % Rank
|Non US
|60.86%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|1.04%
|US
|9.69%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|99.65%
|TFBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.44%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|0.90%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|92.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TFBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TFBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|33.86%
|TFBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFBRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.63%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|27.12%
|TFBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TFBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFBRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|31.10%
|TFBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 2020
2.28
2.3%
Chris is one of the partners at TwentyFour, joining in September 2014 to create and manage the Outcome and Index Driven business line. This business line sits between the ABS and Unconstrained strategies and tends to have greater exposure to interest rate sensitive bonds, where the active management of duration risk is a key determinant of absolute and relative performance. Day to day, Chris is the lead manager for the Corporate Bond Fund and Absolute Return Credit Fund. He also is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and a member of the firms ESG steering group. Chris has 26 years of experience across fixed income markets, having been Head of Credit at Ignis for 10 years, and Head of Rates at AEGON (now Kames). Before AEGON, Chris was a senior portfolio manager at Murray Johnstone Ltd (which was acquired by Aberdeen Asset management).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 2020
2.28
2.3%
Graeme is one of the founding partners of TwentyFour Asset Management, and serves as the firm’s Executive Committee Chairman. He is also Chairman of the Asset Allocation Committee and a member of the firms Risk and Compliance Committee. During his 33 years in fixed income markets, Graeme has held a variety of leadership roles in both asset management (Britannia Asset Management) and investment banking (Barclays Capital, Greenwich NatWest and Merrill Lynch).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 2020
2.28
2.3%
Gordon joined TwentyFour in 2015 as a Portfolio Manager in the Outcome Driven team. He has over 10 years of experience in fixed income. Gordon’s main responsibility is management of the firm’s Corporate Bond and Absolute Return Credit Funds. Before joining TwentyFour, Gordon was a Portfolio Manager at Ignis Asset Management, helping to run £14bn of retail, institutional and insurance portfolios on the firm’s credit desk. Gordon worked at Ignis for 8 years, initially as an investment analyst where he covered the utilities, telecoms and insurance sectors before joining the portfolio management team to run several euro and sterling corporate bond mandates. While at Ignis Gordon became a CFA Charterholder. Prior to this, Gordon worked as a Pensions Consultant at Watson Wyatt for two years, after graduating from Cambridge University in 2005 with a degree in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Bill Daley is Head of Credit Research and brings over 21 years of investment experience. He manages the research activities in all credit sectors. His previous experience includes positions as head of investment-grade research at Zurich Scudder Investments and head of credit research at Allstate Insurance Corporation. Most recently he was with Deerfield Capital Management where he was director of corporate bond research. Early in his investment career, Bill held analyst positions at The Bank of New York and Moody’s Investors Services. He earned a B.S. in accounting and an M.B.A. in finance from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Jonathan Barrett joined Luminus Management, LLC (“Luminus”) in 2003 and has been the President and Portfolio Manager since 2011. From 2005 to 2007, Jonathan served as Managing Director and a member of the Investment Committee of of LS Power Equity Advisors, the private equity arm of LS Power. LS Power is an integrated investment, development and management company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure industries and an affiliate of Luminus. Prior to joining Luminus in 2003, Jonathan was a Director in Salomon Smith Barney’s Merger and Acquisition Group. Before joining Salomon, he spent four years in real estate investment and restructuring. Jonathan graduated with honors in Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and completed two years with PriceWaterhouse.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Gordon, vice president, joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP in 1999 covering the high yield technology and communications sectors in addition to trading. Before 1999, she was a high yield portfolio manager at Saudi International Bank.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
