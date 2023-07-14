The fund will invest so that, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in bonds that pay interest exempt from federal and Maryland state and local income taxes, and at least 80% of the fund’s income is expected to be exempt from federal and Maryland state and local income taxes. While the fund may buy securities of any maturity, the fund generally seeks longer-term securities. Most investments are in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. However, the fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade securities, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit rating. In addition, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

The fund may invest a significant portion of assets in securities that are not general obligations of the state. These may be issued by local governments or public authorities and are rated according to their particular creditworthiness, which may vary from the state’s general obligation securities. From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, and utilities, as well as private activity bonds (including industrial revenue bonds), which are municipal bonds issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and, in most cases, are not backed by the credit of the issuing municipality. The fund may at times invest more than 25% of its net assets overall in industrial revenue bonds, but investments in industrial revenue bonds related to the same industry may not exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets.

Due to seasonal variations in the supply of suitable Maryland municipal securities, the fund may invest in other municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal but not Maryland income taxes. While efforts will be made to minimize such investments, they could comprise up to 10% of the fund’s annual income.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.