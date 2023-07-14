The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to multiple sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund, overseeing the Fund’s sub-advisers and determining the amount of the Fund’s assets that each sub-adviser will manage, which will vary from time to time.

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities. These securities include both debt and equity securities. Income-producing debt securities include sovereign, municipal, corporate debt securities, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such securities. Income-producing equity securities includes preferred stock, dividend-paying equity, and other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in such securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities or ETFs of any credit quality and with any duration, include high-yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). High yield bonds are securities that are generally rated below investment grade by the primary rating agencies (BBB- or lower by S&P and Baa3 or lower by Moody’s). The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its total assets in ETFs that invest in both domestic and foreign U.S. Dollar-denominated securities, including leveraged fixed-income ETFs. The blend of domestic versus foreign securities will change over time according to the sub-advisers’ dynamic strategies, with no pre-set limitation on the percentage balance at any one time.

The Fund’s sub-advisers invest the assets delegated to them by the Adviser as follows:

Exceed Advisory LLC (“Exceed Advisory”) – Exceed Advisory invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in income-producing equity securities and investment-grade debt securities for the purposes of generating income. Exceed primarily invests in ETFs.

Synergy Asset Management, LLC (“Synergy”) – Synergy invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities including preferred and dividend-paying stocks.

Heritage Capital Advisors, LLC (“Heritage”) – Heritage invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income securities providing global fixed income-oriented exposure. Multiple allocation strategies are employed to enhance portfolio income and diversification.

The Fund expects to have a high portfolio turnover, which may result in higher transactional costs.