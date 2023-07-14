Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.2%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

85.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TFA Tactical Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tactical Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Halpern

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to multiple sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund, overseeing the Fund’s sub-advisers and determining the amount of the Fund’s assets that each sub-adviser will manage, which will vary from time to time.

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities. These securities include both debt and equity securities. Income-producing debt securities include sovereign, municipal, corporate debt securities, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such securities. Income-producing equity securities includes preferred stock, dividend-paying equity, and other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in such securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities or ETFs of any credit quality and with any duration, include high-yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). High yield bonds are securities that are generally rated below investment grade by the primary rating agencies (BBB- or lower by S&P and Baa3 or lower by Moody’s). The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its total assets in ETFs that invest in both domestic and foreign U.S. Dollar-denominated securities, including leveraged fixed-income ETFs. The blend of domestic versus foreign securities will change over time according to the sub-advisers’ dynamic strategies, with no pre-set limitation on the percentage balance at any one time.

The Fund’s sub-advisers invest the assets delegated to them by the Adviser as follows:

Exceed Advisory LLC (“Exceed Advisory”) – Exceed Advisory invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in income-producing equity securities and investment-grade debt securities for the purposes of generating income. Exceed primarily invests in ETFs.

Synergy Asset Management, LLC (“Synergy”) – Synergy invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities including preferred and dividend-paying stocks.

Heritage Capital Advisors, LLC (“Heritage”) – Heritage invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income securities providing global fixed income-oriented exposure. Multiple allocation strategies are employed to enhance portfolio income and diversification.

The Fund expects to have a high portfolio turnover, which may result in higher transactional costs.

Read More

TFALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -7.2% 18.1% 89.61%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.7% 21.2% 72.37%
3 Yr -4.9%* -23.6% 52.7% 81.03%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -31.8% 18.4% 32.71%
2021 -4.9% -14.3% 15.8% 97.19%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 52.88%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -11.7% 18.1% 88.20%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.7% 38.5% 71.29%
3 Yr -4.9%* -23.6% 52.7% 81.00%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -31.8% 18.4% 32.71%
2021 -4.9% -14.3% 15.8% 97.19%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 52.88%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFALX Category Low Category High TFALX % Rank
Net Assets 26.8 M 100 124 B 95.69%
Number of Holdings 30 2 8175 89.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.8 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 81.56%
Weighting of Top 10 85.49% 4.3% 105.0% 8.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 32.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp 1.93%
  3. Marriott International, Inc. 2.88% 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFALX % Rank
Cash 		63.11% -261.12% 258.91% 6.34%
Bonds 		36.40% -150.81% 180.51% 92.51%
Convertible Bonds 		4.64% 0.00% 33.50% 16.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.55% 0.00% 13.21% 28.10%
Other 		-1.27% -25.82% 276.99% 96.97%
Stocks 		-3.42% -38.22% 261.12% 99.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFALX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		54.44% 0.00% 100.00% 5.64%
Government 		27.85% 0.00% 99.43% 17.22%
Corporate 		13.20% 0.00% 97.25% 77.71%
Securitized 		4.48% 0.00% 99.65% 76.12%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 54.26% 36.76%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 63.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFALX % Rank
US 		33.22% -151.11% 194.51% 86.17%
Non US 		3.18% -136.75% 104.82% 86.89%

TFALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.46% 0.01% 26.65% 10.44%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.00% 2.29% 93.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

TFALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFALX Category Low Category High TFALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 89.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFALX Category Low Category High TFALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -1.55% 11.51% 96.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Halpern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Mr. Halpern is the Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of Exceed. He founded Exceed Advisory in 2013. Since May 2017, Mr. Halpern has also held various roles at Fountainhead Capital Management, LLC (FCM), Fountainhead AM, LLC (FAM) and Fountainhead Retirement Services, LLC, (FRS) each an affiliated registered investment advisor (RIA). Mr. Halpern has served as Chief Compliance Officer at FCM and FAM as of February 2018 and FRS as of April 2019. Mr. Halpern has served as Chief Investment Officer of FAM since May 2017. Mr. Halpern has also served as a Senior Advisor to OmegaPoint Research, Inc. a Fintech company providing an advanced portfolio intelligence engine and separately, provided expert witness consulting on derivative-related legal matters since April 2018. From Dec. 2016 to June 2017, he was a Portfolio Manager of Catalyst. From 2010 to founding Exceed Advisory in 2013, Mr. Halpern was a director at Lamco, the asset management division of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. where he managed the exotic derivatives commodities book, was chief negotiator on a number of global bank settlements and was a lead member of a task force on structured products. Between 2007 and 2010, Mr. Halpern was Director on the Equity Derivatives Trading desk of ING Financial Markets (“ING”), a global financial institution. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Halpern was SVP of Strategy and Risk for Kellogg Capital Group’s derivatives division. From 2002 to 2006, Mr. Halpern was a partner at Halpern Capital, a boutique investment bank focusing on investment banking and trading services in addition to providing independent research to institutional clients. Mr. Halpern began his career in 1996 as a derivatives trader at Letco Specialists, which has since been acquired by TD Securities, and became its youngest partner before leaving in 2002. Mr. Halpern has a BS from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Drew Horter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Drew K. Horter is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Strategist of Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC. Mr. Horter has been in financial services since 1982, and is a licensed insurance professional. He has extensive industry knowledge as an Investment Advisor Representative, and has previously held FINRA securities licenses that include the Series 6, 7, 22 and 63. In 1991 Drew founded Horter Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm. Mr. Horter is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Economics.

Joe Maas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Joe Maas founded Synergy Financial Management in 2001 and has served as its chief executive officer since its inception. Mr. Maas is a chartered financial analyst, a certified valuation analyst, and is accredited in business appraisal review. Mr. Maas has a Masters of Science in Financial Services from American College.

Jeff Pietsch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Jeff Pietsch has served as a portfolio manager at Heritage since December 2020. Mr. Pietsch has served also as the managing director of Eastsound Capital Advisors, LLC, a multi-state registered investment adviser since 2011. Jeff Pietsch, JD CFA is a Registered Investment Adviser Representative in the State of Washington who has worked in the investment industry since 2001. President of CONCERT Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Pietsch is also a recognized writer and sought after guest speaker on the topics of active portfolio management and quantitative trading system development and analysis. Mr. Pietsch has been a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder since 2002. He also holds an MBA in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law, and a BS from Cornell University.

David Moenning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. David Moenning founded Heritage in January 2013 and has served as its investment officer since its inception. Mr. Moenning also, since 2013, has served as the managing partner of Numetrix Capital, LLC, an investing research firm

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

