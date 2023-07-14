The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities.

Floating rate loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Most, if not all, of the loans in which the fund invests are rated below investment grade (below BBB or an equivalent rating and commonly referred to as “junk”) or are not rated by established credit rating agencies. The loans in which the fund invests may be referred to as “leveraged loans” because the borrowing companies often have significantly more debt than equity.

The loans held by the fund may be senior or subordinate obligations of the borrower, although the fund normally invests the majority of its assets in senior floating rate loans. In the event of bankruptcy, holders of senior floating rate loans are typically paid (to the extent assets are available) before other creditors of the borrower, such as bondholders and stockholders. Holders of subordinate loans may be paid after more senior bondholders. Loans may or may not be secured by collateral. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in unsecured loans or in companies involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations, or financial restructurings.

Floating rate loans have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Floating rate loans may be structured and administered by a financial institution that acts as the agent of the lenders participating in the floating rate loan. The fund may acquire floating rate loans directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s floating rate loan or portion thereof.

Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate loans and debt instruments, including U.S. dollar-denominated bonds or loans of foreign issuers or lenders. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated investments.