FUND SUMMARY: TFA AlphaGen Growth Fund

TFAGX (Mutual Fund)

TFAGX (Mutual Fund)

FUND SUMMARY: TFA AlphaGen Growth Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$44.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FUND SUMMARY: TFA AlphaGen Growth Fund

TFAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY: TFA AlphaGen Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), has engaged Heritage Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to perform the daily management of the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by employing an active, risk-managed, multi-strategy investment approach. The Sub-Adviser’s philosophy is that utilizing multiple, complementary strategies may enhance portfolio diversification and smooth investment returns over a full market cycle.

The Sub-Adviser employs multiple sub-strategies to manage the portfolio. Sub-strategy approaches may include:

1) Tactical allocation strategies designed to reduce equity exposure and increase fixed-income exposure when market risk is considered elevated.
2) Relative strength-based strategies identifying leading indices in equity and fixed income markets.
3) Directional strategies utilizing adaptive risk management.
4) Leadership-based equity selection strategies focused on top-rated individual stocks (as defined by the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary rating system) and sector exposures.
5) Hedging overlay strategies.

Equity selection strategies utilizing rules-based selection criteria.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, each Sub-Adviser strategy component first determines if equity markets offer the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns. If so, the Fund typically invests in equity securities, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and individual stocks. The Fund may invest in issues of any size. If not, the Fund seeks investments that are uncorrelated with the equity market returns such as fixed-income securities, including ETFs, mutual funds, cash or cash equivalents, and other asset classes. The Fund can invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity, duration, or quality (including “junk bonds”). The Fund may short equity and fixed income securities and ETFs.

The Sub-Adviser uses a combination of discretionary, rules-based and quantitative processes to measure market risk and select securities. The Sub-Adviser uses all or parts of a multi-faceted approach in managing the Fund, including fundamental, technical, and quantitative analysis. Using its proprietary quantitative models that provide buy and sell signals, the Sub-Adviser sets the Fund’s market exposure based on a wide array of fundamental and technical factors. Fundamental factors include measures such as monetary conditions, economic growth rates and other economic indicators, inflation expectations, valuations, earnings growth rates, and dividend yield. Technical factors include measures such as price movement, momentum, breadth measures, volatility, investor sentiment, historical market cycles, mean reversion, and trading volume.

The Fund seeks equity exposure between -30% and 150% and fixed income exposure between -10% and 35%. During periods when the Fund has limited investment opportunities, it may invest in money market funds and other cash-like securities. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may utilize enhanced and inverse ETFs, and engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund’s partial hedging overlay is a quantitatively driven, structured hedging component that is designed to buffer the Fund against portfolio losses and volatility. Potential benefits include the ability to effectively manage cash, reduce costs and risk exposures, and express tactical views.

TFAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFAGX Category Low Category High TFAGX % Rank
Net Assets 44.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 22 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 38.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 0.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligations Fund 0.30%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF 0.14%
  3. ProShares Ultra QQQ 0.10%
  4. ProShares Ultra SP500 0.08%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 0.08%
  6. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 0.04%
  7. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund 0.04%
  8. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF 0.03%
  9. Vanguard Value ETF 0.03%
  10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF 0.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAGX % Rank
Cash 		99.31% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.69% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAGX % Rank
US 		0.69% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TFAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFAGX Category Low Category High TFAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFAGX Category Low Category High TFAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TFAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

