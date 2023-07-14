The Fund may invest in equity securities of domestic and foreign issuers of any size, equity-related securities such as options on equity indices or index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) linked to the VIX (market volatility) index. Fixed income securities include corporate bonds, municipal securities, and U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund’s ETF investments include leveraged ETFs and ETFs that invest in fixed-income securities of any duration or credit quality, including high-yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). High yield bonds are securities that are generally rated below investment grade by the primary rating agencies (BBB- or lower by S&P and Baa3 or lower by Moody’s). The Fund may short shares of equity and fixed income ETFs and foreign equity securities or ETFs, including issuers from emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those found in the MSCI EAFE Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to target a long-term equity beta relative to the S&P 500® Index within a range of 0.80 to 0.90. Beta is a statistical measure of the sensitivity of a company’s stock price to the movement of a broad market index, like the S&P 500. A beta greater than 1.0 means a security moves up and down more than the movement of the index. A beta less than 1.0 means that a security moves up and down less than the movement of the stock market. The tactical nature of the Fund’s underlying investment methodology may temporarily result in wider variations depending on current market conditions.

The Fund expects to have a high portfolio turnover, which may result in higher transactional costs.

The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to multiple sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund, overseeing the Fund’s sub-advisers and determining the amount of the Fund’s assets that each sub-adviser will manage, which will vary from time to time. The Fund’s sub-advisers invest the assets delegated to them by the Adviser as follows:

Exceed Advisory LLC (“Exceed Advisory”) – Exceed Advisory ’s strategy is composed of an equity options component and a fixed income component. The options component uses call and put options on equity indices or broad-based equity ETFs in seeking to limit risk/return exposure to predetermined market levels. The fixed income component invests in investment grade fixed income securities for the purposes of generating income for the options strategy as well as collateral for the options.

Synergy Asset Management, LLC (“Synergy”) – Synergy invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities that seeks to outperform the S&P 500 by investing primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities and ETFs.

Heritage Capital Advisors, LLC (“Heritage”) – Heritage invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities and short, intermediate, and long-term bonds.

Howard Capital Management, Inc. (“Howard”) – Howard invests its allocation of the Fund’s assets in domestic equity securities of any market capitalization; other investment companies, closed-end funds, ETFs, cash and cash equivalents and put options. These investment companies invest in equity securities of companies in sectors, styles, and asset classes selected by the Adviser’s proprietary quantitative model, which indicates which investments are outperforming at any given time based on the Adviser’s proprietary strength criteria.

