Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TFA Multidimensional Tactical Fund

TFADX | Fund

$7.06

$31.1 M

0.00%

2.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$31.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TFA Multidimensional Tactical Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tactical Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Theodore Doremus

Fund Description

TFADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -12.3% 53.7% 90.42%
1 Yr N/A -18.8% 40.4% 49.60%
3 Yr -12.2%* -18.4% 16.1% 97.48%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -48.5% 15.7% 90.04%
2021 -6.9% -10.0% 21.8% 97.50%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.0% 53.7% 90.42%
1 Yr N/A -18.8% 40.4% 48.39%
3 Yr -12.2%* -18.4% 16.1% 97.41%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -48.5% 15.7% 90.46%
2021 -6.9% -10.0% 21.8% 97.50%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFADX Category Low Category High TFADX % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 84.77%
Number of Holdings 81 2 3255 34.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.02 M 349 K 12.1 B 95.47%
Weighting of Top 10 22.18% 22.2% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 6.42%
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc 3.57%
  3. Mondelez International Inc Class A 3.52%
  4. CSX Corp 3.47%
  5. Mylan NV 3.38%
  6. Western Digital Corp 2.85%
  7. Alphabet Inc A 2.78%
  8. Fox Corp Class B 2.32%
  9. News Corp Class A 2.32%
  10. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFADX % Rank
Stocks 		77.68% 0.00% 238.38% 13.17%
Bonds 		11.18% 0.00% 106.59% 68.31%
Cash 		7.59% -65.52% 88.88% 55.97%
Preferred Stocks 		1.82% 0.00% 6.21% 5.76%
Convertible Bonds 		1.54% 0.00% 8.92% 9.88%
Other 		0.18% -72.87% 73.78% 51.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFADX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.31% 0.00% 38.63% 11.65%
Communication Services 		12.50% 0.00% 21.61% 7.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.18% 0.00% 25.83% 11.65%
Industrials 		11.76% 0.00% 23.85% 22.82%
Technology 		10.51% 0.00% 85.77% 73.30%
Energy 		7.89% 0.00% 60.89% 28.16%
Consumer Defense 		7.50% 0.00% 37.51% 38.83%
Financial Services 		6.43% 0.00% 98.22% 83.50%
Utilities 		4.74% 0.00% 91.12% 29.61%
Basic Materials 		4.18% 0.00% 56.73% 50.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 92.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFADX % Rank
US 		77.66% -1.19% 235.84% 8.23%
Non US 		0.02% -6.82% 98.11% 80.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFADX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		33.59% -72.56% 100.00% 48.56%
Corporate 		28.39% 0.00% 98.28% 17.70%
Government 		17.20% 0.00% 99.78% 65.43%
Municipal 		11.48% 0.00% 19.13% 1.23%
Securitized 		9.27% 0.00% 52.99% 12.35%
Derivative 		0.06% 0.00% 71.81% 41.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFADX % Rank
US 		9.14% -17.22% 99.80% 65.43%
Non US 		2.04% -2.67% 63.37% 54.32%

TFADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.01% 0.21% 4.40% 21.01%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.00% 1.50% 99.18%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% N/A

TFADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFADX Category Low Category High TFADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 71.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFADX Category Low Category High TFADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -2.01% 13.72% 36.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Theodore Doremus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2020

2.26

2.3%

TJ Co-Founded Preston Wealth Advisors in 2012 with the vision and leadership to help high net worth individuals manage, grow and protect their assets. Through comprehensive wealth management, TJ helps PWA’s clients work to achieve their lifetime goals. His focus, discipline, and dedication have helped him build a thriving practice and become one of Virginia’s top financial planners. His client portfolio includes professional athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. With over 25 years’ experience in the financial industry, TJ has won several awards including the Virginia Excellence Award given to him by the U.S. Trade & Commerce Institute in 2014. Additionally, in 2012, TJ was featured in DC Magazine as a five star wealth manager in the Washington, DC area and in 2008, TJ was recognized by Reuters as a top advisor. Prior to forming Preston Wealth Advisors, TJ served as a wealth advisor at Lara, Shull & May, LLC, a Virginia based investment firm, where Alliance Capital named him an elite advisor for outstanding achievement in financial services in multiple years, and was featured in Rep Magazine as an advisor of choice to high net worth individuals. A native of McLean, VA, TJ attended Langley High School and completed his prep year at Blair Academy in NJ. TJ received his B.S. in Political Science from Hampden-Sydney College where he also played lacrosse for four years. In his senior year, TJ was named captain and received first team all-conference honors. In 2003, TJ was named as the first licensed advocate of Protected Tomorrows, an International network of elite independent advisors helping families plan for a special-needs child’s future. He also has co-authored a book with E. Ronald Lara on how to plan for a family member with special needs.

Drew Horter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2020

2.26

2.3%

Drew K. Horter is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Strategist of Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC. Mr. Horter has been in financial services since 1982, and is a licensed insurance professional. He has extensive industry knowledge as an Investment Advisor Representative, and has previously held FINRA securities licenses that include the Series 6, 7, 22 and 63. In 1991 Drew founded Horter Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm. Mr. Horter is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

