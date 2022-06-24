TJ Co-Founded Preston Wealth Advisors in 2012 with the vision and leadership to help high net worth individuals manage, grow and protect their assets. Through comprehensive wealth management, TJ helps PWA’s clients work to achieve their lifetime goals. His focus, discipline, and dedication have helped him build a thriving practice and become one of Virginia’s top financial planners. His client portfolio includes professional athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. With over 25 years’ experience in the financial industry, TJ has won several awards including the Virginia Excellence Award given to him by the U.S. Trade & Commerce Institute in 2014. Additionally, in 2012, TJ was featured in DC Magazine as a five star wealth manager in the Washington, DC area and in 2008, TJ was recognized by Reuters as a top advisor. Prior to forming Preston Wealth Advisors, TJ served as a wealth advisor at Lara, Shull & May, LLC, a Virginia based investment firm, where Alliance Capital named him an elite advisor for outstanding achievement in financial services in multiple years, and was featured in Rep Magazine as an advisor of choice to high net worth individuals. A native of McLean, VA, TJ attended Langley High School and completed his prep year at Blair Academy in NJ. TJ received his B.S. in Political Science from Hampden-Sydney College where he also played lacrosse for four years. In his senior year, TJ was named captain and received first team all-conference honors. In 2003, TJ was named as the first licensed advocate of Protected Tomorrows, an International network of elite independent advisors helping families plan for a special-needs child’s future. He also has co-authored a book with E. Ronald Lara on how to plan for a family member with special needs.