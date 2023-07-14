The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in European companies. Under normal conditions, at least five countries will be represented in the fund’s portfolio. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in European companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Europe. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

·Others: Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey.

The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

The fund seeks to purchase the stocks of companies with quality management and strong cash flows, and does not emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The adviser seeks stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.