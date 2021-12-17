Home
TEUGX (Mutual Fund)

TEUGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EuroPacific Growth Fund

TEUGX | Fund

-

$131 B

0.00%

$0.38

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$131 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TEUGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EuroPacific Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of issuers in Europe and the Pacific Basin that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. Growth stocks are stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for above-average capital appreciation.

Normally the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers in Europe and the Pacific Basin. A country will be considered part of Europe if it is part of the MSCI European indexes, and part of the Pacific Basin if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. In determining the domicile of an issuer, the fund’s investment adviser will generally look to the domicile determination of a leading provider of global indexes, such as Morgan Stanley Capital International. However, the adviser in its discretion also may take into account such factors as where the issuer’s securities are listed and where the issuer is legally organized, maintains principal corporate offices, conducts its principal operations, generates revenues and/or has credit risk exposure. The fund may invest a portion of its assets in common stocks and other securities of companies in emerging markets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the

investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TEUGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TEUGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEUGX Category Low Category High TEUGX % Rank
Net Assets 131 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 379 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 37.3 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.45% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 5.91%
  2. NOVO NORDISK A/S 3.68%
  3. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 3.08%
  4. LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 2.79%
  5. ASML HOLDING NV 2.41%
  6. CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD 2.33%
  7. AIA GROUP LTD 2.19%
  8. AIRBUS SE 2.11%
  9. DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD 2.07%
  10. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEUGX % Rank
Stocks 		94.37% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.91% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.30% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEUGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEUGX % Rank
Non US 		83.81% N/A N/A N/A
US 		10.56% N/A N/A N/A

TEUGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TEUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TEUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TEUGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEUGX Category Low Category High TEUGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEUGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEUGX Category Low Category High TEUGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEUGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TEUGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

