Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund

mutual fund
TESGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.4 -0.07 -0.83%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (TEMGX) Primary C (TESGX) Adv (TGSAX) Retirement (FBOGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund

TESGX | Fund

$8.40

$1.03 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$1.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.47%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TESGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    870937
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harlan Hodes

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of smaller companies located anywhere in the world. The Fund defines smaller companies as those with market capitalizations not exceeding the lesser of (1) the highest float-adjusted market capitalization in the Fund’s benchmark, or (2) $10 billion, at the time of purchase. As of November 30, 2021 (the date of the last reconstitution of the benchmark), the largest company in the MSCI All Country World Small Cap Index had a float-adjusted market capitalization of $17.8 billion.

The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily or predominantly common stocks. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in the securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund will invest its assets in issuers located in at least three different countries (including the United States) and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, when the investment manager believes that the market capitalization of a security has become too large, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.

Read More

TESGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -44.3% 9.5% 46.79%
1 Yr 11.1% -51.1% 24.7% 66.45%
3 Yr 1.2%* -6.4% 28.0% 91.89%
5 Yr -3.1%* -4.2% 18.3% 89.60%
10 Yr 1.0%* 1.0% 13.7% 95.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -50.5% 18.8% 54.05%
2021 1.2% -27.4% 103.5% 80.42%
2020 3.3% 3.5% 66.4% 73.57%
2019 5.0% -64.5% 5.6% 75.40%
2018 -5.6% -9.3% 49.7% 57.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -44.3% 9.5% 43.59%
1 Yr 11.1% -51.1% 24.7% 64.52%
3 Yr 1.2%* -6.4% 28.0% 88.51%
5 Yr -3.1%* -4.2% 18.3% 88.80%
10 Yr 1.0%* 1.0% 13.7% 92.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -50.6% 18.8% 54.05%
2021 1.2% -27.4% 103.5% 80.42%
2020 3.3% 3.5% 66.4% 73.57%
2019 5.0% -64.5% 5.6% 84.13%
2018 -5.6% -9.3% 53.2% 80.19%

NAV & Total Return History

TESGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TESGX Category Low Category High TESGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.03 B 2.31 M 71.6 B 19.38%
Number of Holdings 96 31 9561 54.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 194 M 452 K 5.44 B 23.13%
Weighting of Top 10 18.52% 4.2% 63.4% 64.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dometic Group AB 2.16%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TESGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.58% 40.59% 104.41% 54.38%
Cash 		4.42% -4.41% 47.07% 37.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 71.25%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 76.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 70.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 70.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TESGX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		30.59% 0.00% 71.20% 2.50%
Industrials 		20.17% 0.00% 53.77% 42.50%
Financial Services 		14.57% 0.00% 75.07% 21.88%
Technology 		14.04% 0.00% 93.40% 68.75%
Healthcare 		11.19% 0.00% 28.38% 63.75%
Consumer Defense 		6.33% 0.00% 52.28% 13.13%
Real Estate 		1.89% 0.00% 43.48% 59.38%
Communication Services 		0.72% 0.00% 23.15% 76.88%
Basic Materials 		0.50% 0.00% 26.39% 80.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 86.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 81.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TESGX % Rank
Non US 		48.04% 12.39% 83.06% 33.13%
US 		47.54% 6.76% 79.19% 54.38%

TESGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.06% 0.43% 2.93% 10.63%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.30% 1.25% 60.00%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.06%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.15% 96.23%

Sales Fees

TESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 80.95%

Trading Fees

TESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.47% 7.00% 145.00% 16.30%

TESGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TESGX Category Low Category High TESGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 74.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TESGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TESGX Category Low Category High TESGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -1.92% 6.98% 61.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TESGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TESGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harlan Hodes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2007

14.48

14.5%

HARLAN B. HODES, CPA Executive Vice President Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Harlan B. Hodes is an executive vice president for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Hodes manages the US retail Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund and small-cap institutional portfolios, including Templeton International Smaller Companies Fund and TIF Foreign Smaller Companies Fund. In addition, he has global research responsibilities for small-cap and Asian consumer goods and small-cap cyclicals.

David Tuttle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

David Tuttle is a vice president, and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Tuttle holds a bachelor of commerce degree (with distinction) from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.

Katie Ylijoki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Ms. Ylijoki has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

Kyle Denning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Denning has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining, he was a senior research analyst at Hardman Johnston Global Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

