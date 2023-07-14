Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Tax-Exempt Money Fund

mutual fund
TERXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tax-Free Money Market
share class
No Load (PTEXX) Primary Inst (TERXX)
TERXX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Tax-Exempt Money Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tax-Free Money Market
share class
No Load (PTEXX) Primary Inst (TERXX)
TERXX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Tax-Exempt Money Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tax-Free Money Market
share class
No Load (PTEXX) Primary Inst (TERXX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Tax-Exempt Money Fund

TERXX | Fund

$1.00

$635 M

3.32%

$0.03

0.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$635 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Tax-Exempt Money Fund

TERXX | Fund

$1.00

$635 M

3.32%

$0.03

0.27%

TERXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Tax-Exempt Money Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Spratley

Fund Description

The fund is a retail money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, credit quality, diversification, liquidity, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. All securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk in the opinion of T. Rowe Price. The fund is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00 by investing in high-quality U.S. dollar-denominated municipal securities whose income is expected to be exempt from federal income taxes. The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7, such as certain variable and floating rate instruments). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.

In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among yields of various types and maturities of money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. The fund does not purchase securities that are subject to the alternative minimum tax.

In accordance with the requirements for “retail money market funds” under Rule 2a-7, the fund has implemented policies and procedures designed to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. The fund has also obtained assurances from financial intermediaries that sell the fund that they have developed adequate procedures to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. Any new investors wishing to purchase shares will be required to demonstrate eligibility (for example, by providing their Social Security number).

Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the fund’s Board of Directors, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed or temporarily suspend redemptions from the fund for up to 10 business days during any 90-day period (i.e., a “redemption gate”). In addition, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the fund

must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the fund’s Board of Directors determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the fund. Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, weekly liquid assets include cash, U.S. Treasuries, other government securities with remaining maturities of 60 days or less, or securities that mature or are subject to a demand feature within five business days.

Read More

TERXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TERXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.56%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.56%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 75.35%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 70.19%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TERXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.56%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 70.30%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 75.18%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 75.18%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 69.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TERXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.56%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.56%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 75.35%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 69.90%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TERXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.56%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 70.30%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 75.18%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 75.18%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 69.61%

NAV & Total Return History

TERXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TERXX Category Low Category High TERXX % Rank
Net Assets 635 M 23.3 M 17.3 B 64.19%
Number of Holdings 181 1 921 31.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M 11.5 M 17.4 B 79.05%
Weighting of Top 10 17.85% 9.8% 100.0% 83.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH ST PERS INCOME TAX REV 5% 2.84%
  2. ALASKA HSG FIN CORP HOME MTG REV 0.1% 2.63%
  3. NEW YORK ST MTG AGY HOMEOWNER MTG REV 0.1% 2.59%
  4. ILLINOIS FIN AUTH REV 0.08% 2.54%
  5. MARYLAND ST ECONOMIC DEV CORP REV 0.04% 2.18%
  6. GULF COAST INDL DEV AUTH TEX REV 0.01% 2.15%
  7. CONNECTICUT ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 0.44% 2.10%
  8. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA SEAPORT REV 0.05% 1.98%
  9. CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBERG HOSP AUTH N C HEALTH CARE SYS REV 0.1% 1.95%
  10. UNIVERSITY WIS HOSPS & CLINICS AUTH REV 0.08% 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TERXX % Rank
Bonds 		77.22% 0.00% 99.73% 64.19%
Cash 		22.78% 0.27% 100.00% 31.76%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 75.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TERXX % Rank
Municipal 		77.06% 0.00% 99.73% 70.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.94% 0.27% 100.00% 30.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 13.45% 75.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TERXX % Rank
US 		77.22% 0.00% 99.73% 64.19%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.68%

TERXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TERXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.12% 1.39% 81.25%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.08% 0.49% 65.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

TERXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TERXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TERXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 1.07% N/A

TERXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TERXX Category Low Category High TERXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.32% 0.00% 0.72% 14.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TERXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TERXX Category Low Category High TERXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -0.01% 0.12% 75.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TERXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TERXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Spratley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Douglas D. Spratley joined T. Rowe Price in 2008 and became cochairman in 2020. His investment experience dates from 1996. Previously, he was an investment analyst for the Prudential Capital Group. Spratley joined Prudential in 1992. Spratley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.83 27.88 15.03 15.26

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×