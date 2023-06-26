Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$19.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to participate in gains in the U.S. and foreign markets in all market conditions and will attempt to minimize the impact of market losses during periods of extreme market stress. The Fund will make investments that the Advisor believes offer a high probability of return, or, alternatively, a high degree of safety during uncertain market conditions. These investments include domestic and foreign equity securities of companies with market capitalizations over $200 million, and fixed income securities of domestic and foreign issuers (including emerging market companies) of any credit quality (including junk bonds) and duration, including U.S. Treasury securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed income securities. The Fund may be long or short in these securities by taking positions in individual securities, individual stock options, index options, financial futures, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), inverse ETFs, currencies, or other investment companies (including funds managed by the Advisor). Fixed income investments, other than U.S. Treasury securities, will generally be made through ETFs or other registered investment companies. The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its assets in a single ETF or other registered investment company. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in short sales or one or more inverse ETFs during adverse market conditions.
The Fund is managed by AXS , which serves as investment advisor and constructs the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor will tactically allocate the Fund’s assets among securities using both fundamental and technical analysis to evaluate the relative strengths of and trends in the Fund’s potential portfolio investments. AXS uses a fundamental methodology to screen for securities for the portfolio focusing on the overall earning potential of a company issuing stock, which may include analysis of financial statements, management, competitors, intangible values and product markets, among other factors. AXS also uses a quantitative methodology to screen for securities for the portfolio focusing on financial valuation metrics such as ratios of price to free cash flow, price to operating income, earnings before interest and tax (“EBIT”), to enterprise value and other financial metrics. AXS also evaluates potential securities using technical analysis including momentum, trading volumes, option flows, seasonality and proprietary technical indicators. The Advisor may from time to time focus on companies involved in corporate events such as spin-offs, share buybacks and public records of securities purchases and sales by corporate directors and officers. If AXS believes that current market conditions are unsuitable for equity investment, then, consistent with the Fund's objective of capital appreciation, all or a significant portion of the Fund's assets may be invested in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund has no set holding period for any security and actively trades its portfolio investments, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate. Securities are sold (or purchased back in the case of securities sold short) when they no longer meet the Advisor’s target risk return profile. The Advisor attempts to control risk through various techniques including scaling in or out of positions, using position limits and using stop orders.
|Period
|TERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|86.74%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|47.27%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|32.53%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|18.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|54.07%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|76.61%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|32.89%
|2019
|0.3%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|17.82%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|38.74%
|Period
|TERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|87.10%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|42.91%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|30.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|17.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|54.07%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|76.61%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|45.33%
|2019
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|36.63%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|50.26%
|TERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TERIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.2 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|84.13%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|4
|4478
|94.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.2 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|62.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|7.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TERIX % Rank
|Cash
|82.78%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|72.08%
|Stocks
|18.09%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|64.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|75.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|85.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|15.55%
|Other
|-0.87%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|45.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TERIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|33.94%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|66.54%
|Technology
|22.03%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|65.75%
|Communication Services
|13.01%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|85.43%
|Real Estate
|12.24%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|77.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.95%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|19.29%
|Healthcare
|4.02%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|17.32%
|Industrials
|2.19%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|25.59%
|Consumer Defense
|1.40%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|5.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.93%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|14.17%
|Energy
|0.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|84.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TERIX % Rank
|US
|17.99%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|58.30%
|Non US
|0.10%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|47.35%
|TERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|37.41%
|Management Fee
|1.40%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|81.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|39.77%
|TERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|50.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|491.00%
|100.00%
|TERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TERIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|68.20%
|TERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TERIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.16%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|52.16%
|TERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.604
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Mr. Procaccino is a Certified Financial Fiduciary® Certified Fund Specialist ®, Certified Financial Planner™ and President, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates, Inc. since the firm’s inception in 1992. He has been active in the financial services industry since 1978 with over 40 years of industry experience holding FINRA licenses, 5,7,63,65, and 24 (Securities Principal). Castle Financial is an Investment Advisory Firm registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Mr. Procaccino is currently an Investment Advisor Representative of TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab & Company, Inc. Prior to forming Castle Financial, he directed the Retirement Group at Cowen and Company as a Partner of the firm managing ERISA assets for retirement plans. He was Vice President and Branch Manager at Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc. at 5 WTC in NYC, and Retirement Group Strategist and Senior Vice President at Oppenheimer & Company. Mr. Procaccino also served as Senior Portfolio Manager on the Macro Strategy Fund. He has a Master of Business Administration in Finance and is also a graduate of the College for Financial Planning and attended the New York Institute of Finance. Mr. Procaccino is a Member of the National Society of Accountants and NJ Association of Public Accountants. Certifications: CFF,CFP,CFS
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Korey Bauer, Chartered Market Technician® (CMT), is Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Foothill Capital Management, LLC and is a founding member of the firm. From 2014 to 2018, he was the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Bauer Capital Management LLC. Previously, Korey was Senior Vice President, Analyst and Market Technician at Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates, Inc. from 2011 to 2014. He served as Portfolio Manager on the Catalyst Macro Strategy Fund from March 2014 to November 2014. Korey has been performing extensive research on the financial markets since 2007 and is a published author on SeeItMarket.com, Nasdaq.com and other publications. Korey earned a B.A. from Marist College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
