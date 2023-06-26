Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AXS All Terrain Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
TERIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.11 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TERIX) Primary
TERIX (Mutual Fund)

AXS All Terrain Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.11 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TERIX) Primary
TERIX (Mutual Fund)

AXS All Terrain Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.11 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TERIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS All Terrain Opportunity Fund

TERIX | Fund

$24.11

$19.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$19.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS All Terrain Opportunity Fund

TERIX | Fund

$24.11

$19.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.05%

TERIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS All Terrain Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AXS
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Al Procaccino

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to participate in gains in the U.S. and foreign markets in all market conditions and will attempt to minimize the impact of market losses during periods of extreme market stress. The Fund will make investments that the Advisor believes offer a high probability of return, or, alternatively, a high degree of safety during uncertain market conditions. These investments include domestic and foreign equity securities of companies with market capitalizations over $200 million, and fixed income securities of domestic and foreign issuers (including emerging market companies) of any credit quality (including junk bonds) and duration, including U.S. Treasury securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed income securities. The Fund may be long or short in these securities by taking positions in individual securities, individual stock options, index options, financial futures, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), inverse ETFs, currencies, or other investment companies (including funds managed by the Advisor). Fixed income investments, other than U.S. Treasury securities, will generally be made through ETFs or other registered investment companies. The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its assets in a single ETF or other registered investment company. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in short sales or one or more inverse ETFs during adverse market conditions.

The Fund is managed by AXS , which serves as investment advisor and constructs the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor will tactically allocate the Fund’s assets among securities using both fundamental and technical analysis to evaluate the relative strengths of and trends in the Fund’s potential portfolio investments. AXS uses a fundamental methodology to screen for securities for the portfolio focusing on the overall earning potential of a company issuing stock, which may include analysis of financial statements, management, competitors, intangible values and product markets, among other factors. AXS also uses a quantitative methodology to screen for securities for the portfolio focusing on financial valuation metrics such as ratios of price to free cash flow, price to operating income, earnings before interest and tax (“EBIT”), to enterprise value and other financial metrics. AXS also evaluates potential securities using technical analysis including momentum, trading volumes, option flows, seasonality and proprietary technical indicators. The Advisor may from time to time focus on companies involved in corporate events such as spin-offs, share buybacks and public records of securities purchases and sales by corporate directors and officers. If AXS believes that current market conditions are unsuitable for equity investment, then, consistent with the Fund's objective of capital appreciation, all or a significant portion of the Fund's assets may be invested in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund has no set holding period for any security and actively trades its portfolio investments, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate. Securities are sold (or purchased back in the case of securities sold short) when they no longer meet the Advisor’s target risk return profile. The Advisor attempts to control risk through various techniques including scaling in or out of positions, using position limits and using stop orders.

Read More

TERIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -73.0% 19.4% 86.74%
1 Yr 3.1% -9.1% 86.9% 47.27%
3 Yr -1.5%* -9.5% 16.2% 32.53%
5 Yr -1.8%* -4.9% 14.4% 18.39%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -22.7% 305.1% 54.07%
2021 -0.5% -9.8% 27.3% 76.61%
2020 0.5% -20.8% 10.9% 32.89%
2019 0.3% -12.4% 29.4% 17.82%
2018 -1.0% -10.5% 15.8% 38.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -73.0% 19.4% 87.10%
1 Yr 3.1% -13.4% 86.9% 42.91%
3 Yr -1.5%* -9.5% 16.2% 30.52%
5 Yr -1.8%* -5.3% 14.4% 17.94%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -22.7% 305.1% 54.07%
2021 -0.5% -9.8% 27.3% 76.61%
2020 0.5% -20.8% 10.9% 45.33%
2019 0.3% -8.4% 29.4% 36.63%
2018 -1.0% -10.2% 18.0% 50.26%

NAV & Total Return History

TERIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TERIX Category Low Category High TERIX % Rank
Net Assets 19.2 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 84.13%
Number of Holdings 7 4 4478 94.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.2 M -398 M 2.55 B 62.90%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.1% 100.0% 7.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  2. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  3. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  4. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  5. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  6. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  7. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  8. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  9. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%
  10. Fidelity Treasury Port I 84.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TERIX % Rank
Cash 		82.78% -6278.21% 410.43% 72.08%
Stocks 		18.09% -3.75% 97.95% 64.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 75.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 85.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -326.45% 6347.80% 15.55%
Other 		-0.87% -21.53% 148.54% 45.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TERIX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.94% 0.00% 59.28% 66.54%
Technology 		22.03% 0.00% 39.58% 65.75%
Communication Services 		13.01% 0.00% 21.78% 85.43%
Real Estate 		12.24% 0.00% 51.26% 77.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.95% 0.00% 29.09% 19.29%
Healthcare 		4.02% 0.00% 45.63% 17.32%
Industrials 		2.19% 0.00% 21.45% 25.59%
Consumer Defense 		1.40% 0.00% 13.62% 5.51%
Basic Materials 		0.93% 0.00% 27.46% 14.17%
Energy 		0.30% 0.00% 100.00% 63.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.23% 84.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TERIX % Rank
US 		17.99% -8.85% 91.88% 58.30%
Non US 		0.10% -19.62% 42.11% 47.35%

TERIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.29% 31.15% 37.41%
Management Fee 1.40% 0.00% 2.50% 81.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 75.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 39.77%

Sales Fees

TERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 491.00% 100.00%

TERIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TERIX Category Low Category High TERIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 68.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TERIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TERIX Category Low Category High TERIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -2.51% 6.83% 52.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TERIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TERIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Al Procaccino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Mr. Procaccino is a Certified Financial Fiduciary® Certified Fund Specialist ®, Certified Financial Planner™ and President, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates, Inc. since the firm’s inception in 1992. He has been active in the financial services industry since 1978 with over 40 years of industry experience holding FINRA licenses, 5,7,63,65, and 24 (Securities Principal). Castle Financial is an Investment Advisory Firm registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Mr. Procaccino is currently an Investment Advisor Representative of TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab & Company, Inc. Prior to forming Castle Financial, he directed the Retirement Group at Cowen and Company as a Partner of the firm managing ERISA assets for retirement plans. He was Vice President and Branch Manager at Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc. at 5 WTC in NYC, and Retirement Group Strategist and Senior Vice President at Oppenheimer & Company. Mr. Procaccino also served as Senior Portfolio Manager on the Macro Strategy Fund. He has a Master of Business Administration in Finance and is also a graduate of the College for Financial Planning and attended the New York Institute of Finance. Mr. Procaccino is a Member of the National Society of Accountants and NJ Association of Public Accountants. Certifications: CFF,CFP,CFS

Korey Bauer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Korey Bauer, Chartered Market Technician® (CMT), is Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Foothill Capital Management, LLC and is a founding member of the firm. From 2014 to 2018, he was the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Bauer Capital Management LLC. Previously, Korey was Senior Vice President, Analyst and Market Technician at Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates, Inc. from 2011 to 2014. He served as Portfolio Manager on the Catalyst Macro Strategy Fund from March 2014 to November 2014. Korey has been performing extensive research on the financial markets since 2007 and is a published author on SeeItMarket.com, Nasdaq.com and other publications. Korey earned a B.A. from Marist College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×