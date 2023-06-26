The Fund seeks to participate in gains in the U.S. and foreign markets in all market conditions and will attempt to minimize the impact of market losses during periods of extreme market stress. The Fund will make investments that the Advisor believes offer a high probability of return, or, alternatively, a high degree of safety during uncertain market conditions. These investments include domestic and foreign equity securities of companies with market capitalizations over $200 million, and fixed income securities of domestic and foreign issuers (including emerging market companies) of any credit quality (including junk bonds) and duration, including U.S. Treasury securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed income securities. The Fund may be long or short in these securities by taking positions in individual securities, individual stock options, index options, financial futures, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), inverse ETFs, currencies, or other investment companies (including funds managed by the Advisor). Fixed income investments, other than U.S. Treasury securities, will generally be made through ETFs or other registered investment companies. The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its assets in a single ETF or other registered investment company. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in short sales or one or more inverse ETFs during adverse market conditions.

The Fund is managed by AXS , which serves as investment advisor and constructs the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor will tactically allocate the Fund’s assets among securities using both fundamental and technical analysis to evaluate the relative strengths of and trends in the Fund’s potential portfolio investments. AXS uses a fundamental methodology to screen for securities for the portfolio focusing on the overall earning potential of a company issuing stock, which may include analysis of financial statements, management, competitors, intangible values and product markets, among other factors. AXS also uses a quantitative methodology to screen for securities for the portfolio focusing on financial valuation metrics such as ratios of price to free cash flow, price to operating income, earnings before interest and tax (“EBIT”), to enterprise value and other financial metrics. AXS also evaluates potential securities using technical analysis including momentum, trading volumes, option flows, seasonality and proprietary technical indicators. The Advisor may from time to time focus on companies involved in corporate events such as spin-offs, share buybacks and public records of securities purchases and sales by corporate directors and officers. If AXS believes that current market conditions are unsuitable for equity investment, then, consistent with the Fund's objective of capital appreciation, all or a significant portion of the Fund's assets may be invested in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund has no set holding period for any security and actively trades its portfolio investments, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate. Securities are sold (or purchased back in the case of securities sold short) when they no longer meet the Advisor’s target risk return profile. The Advisor attempts to control risk through various techniques including scaling in or out of positions, using position limits and using stop orders.