YTD Return
17.9%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$33 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 0.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of its benchmark index, the Russell 3000®Index. The Russell 3000 Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies representing approximately 97% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment characteristics of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund is designed to track various U.S. equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index. Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the Russell 3000 Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.
The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the Russell 3000 Index, which the Fund seeks to track.
|Period
|TEQWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|26.22%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|25.02%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|16.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|32.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|25.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEQWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|45.52%
|2021
|10.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|23.88%
|2020
|6.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|11.46%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|22.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|TEQWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|22.70%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|19.07%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|17.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|30.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|24.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEQWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|45.60%
|2021
|10.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|24.42%
|2020
|6.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|11.62%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|22.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|TEQWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|6.59%
|Number of Holdings
|2953
|2
|4154
|1.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.67 B
|288 K
|270 B
|8.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.43%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|87.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQWX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|30.16%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|67.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|41.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|42.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|38.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|39.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQWX % Rank
|Technology
|24.34%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|50.84%
|Healthcare
|14.03%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|63.55%
|Financial Services
|13.36%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|54.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|38.58%
|Industrials
|9.02%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|50.84%
|Communication Services
|7.97%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|57.84%
|Consumer Defense
|6.81%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|52.13%
|Energy
|4.23%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|43.61%
|Real Estate
|3.94%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|15.07%
|Utilities
|2.82%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|42.62%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|68.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQWX % Rank
|US
|98.87%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|14.48%
|Non US
|0.67%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|80.95%
|TEQWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|96.78%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|4.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TEQWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEQWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEQWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|17.94%
|TEQWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.38%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|69.20%
|TEQWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEQWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|11.72%
|TEQWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2014
8.01
8.0%
Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
