Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund

TEQPX | Fund

$10.67

$4.99 B

2.17%

$0.23

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$4.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEQPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities that comprise its benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets®Index (“MSCI EM Index”), or in instruments with economic characteristics similar to all or a portion of the MSCI EM Index. The MSCI EM Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment attributes of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund is designed to track various emerging market equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index.

Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the MSCI EM Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.

From time to time, Advisors may determine that the Fund may not invest in securities of issuers that do not meet certain corporate governance criteria. The Fund currently does not invest in certain companies with operations in Sudan.

The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the MSCI EM Index, which the Fund seeks to track.

Read More

TEQPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEQPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -11.0% 30.2% 66.33%
1 Yr 6.0% -12.7% 29.2% 76.68%
3 Yr -1.2%* -17.0% 12.8% 48.47%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 56.12%
10 Yr 0.6%* -12.3% 12.5% 50.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEQPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -50.1% 7.2% 33.03%
2021 -2.6% -18.2% 13.6% 48.68%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.30%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 72.96%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 30.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEQPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -30.3% 30.2% 64.08%
1 Yr 6.0% -48.9% 29.2% 70.52%
3 Yr -1.2%* -16.3% 12.8% 48.66%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 58.80%
10 Yr 0.6%* -12.3% 12.5% 64.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEQPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -50.1% 7.2% 33.03%
2021 -2.6% -18.2% 13.6% 48.68%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.30%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 72.96%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 39.58%

NAV & Total Return History

TEQPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEQPX Category Low Category High TEQPX % Rank
Net Assets 4.99 B 717 K 102 B 13.04%
Number of Holdings 1411 10 6734 5.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.18 B 340 K 19.3 B 16.90%
Weighting of Top 10 23.65% 2.8% 71.7% 81.97%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.59% 0.90% 110.97% 29.82%
Cash 		1.41% -23.67% 20.19% 63.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 48.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 42.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 36.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 45.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQPX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.31% 0.00% 48.86% 49.04%
Technology 		20.61% 0.00% 47.50% 61.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.15% 0.00% 48.94% 49.68%
Communication Services 		10.58% 0.00% 39.29% 29.58%
Basic Materials 		9.36% 0.00% 30.03% 34.19%
Consumer Defense 		5.83% 0.00% 28.13% 57.23%
Industrials 		5.42% 0.00% 43.53% 59.54%
Energy 		4.84% 0.00% 24.80% 39.69%
Healthcare 		3.98% 0.00% 93.26% 48.40%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 39.12% 25.99%
Real Estate 		2.16% 0.00% 17.15% 32.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQPX % Rank
Non US 		98.34% -4.71% 112.57% 23.25%
US 		0.25% -1.60% 104.72% 59.59%

TEQPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEQPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.03% 41.06% 94.99%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 2.00% 1.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 17.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TEQPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEQPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 29.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEQPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 190.00% 29.04%

TEQPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEQPX Category Low Category High TEQPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.17% 0.00% 12.61% 18.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEQPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEQPX Category Low Category High TEQPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.80% -1.98% 17.62% 20.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEQPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEQPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

