8.9%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$4.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities that comprise its benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets®Index (“MSCI EM Index”), or in instruments with economic characteristics similar to all or a portion of the MSCI EM Index. The MSCI EM Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment attributes of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund is designed to track various emerging market equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index.
Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the MSCI EM Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.
From time to time, Advisors may determine that the Fund may not invest in securities of issuers that do not meet certain corporate governance criteria. The Fund currently does not invest in certain companies with operations in Sudan.
The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the MSCI EM Index, which the Fund seeks to track.
|Period
|TEQKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|68.49%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|76.43%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|48.61%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|56.27%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|50.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEQKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|33.16%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|48.13%
|2020
|4.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|57.16%
|2019
|3.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|73.11%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|30.78%
|TEQKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.99 B
|717 K
|102 B
|13.67%
|Number of Holdings
|1411
|10
|6734
|5.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.18 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|17.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.65%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|82.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQKX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.59%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|30.46%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|64.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|87.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|83.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|85.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|87.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.31%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|49.68%
|Technology
|20.61%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|62.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.15%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|50.32%
|Communication Services
|10.58%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|30.22%
|Basic Materials
|9.36%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|34.83%
|Consumer Defense
|5.83%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|57.87%
|Industrials
|5.42%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|60.18%
|Energy
|4.84%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|40.33%
|Healthcare
|3.98%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|49.04%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|26.63%
|Real Estate
|2.16%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|32.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQKX % Rank
|Non US
|98.34%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|23.89%
|US
|0.25%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|60.99%
|TEQKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|90.77%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|2.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TEQKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEQKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|43.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEQKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|29.98%
|TEQKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|21.87%
|TEQKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEQKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|24.41%
|TEQKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2014
8.01
8.0%
Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
