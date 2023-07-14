The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies that meet certain financial and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") criteria. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and interests in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that invest in equity securities.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Rockefel ler & Co., LLC (“Rockefeller”), selects investments for the Fund based on an evaluation of a company’s financial condition and its ESG practices, as well as a company's perceived improvement trajectory on material issues of an ESG nature. Rockefeller applies “bottom-up” security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition, and compelling valuations. Rockefeller believes that integrating ESG analysis into the investment process provides additional insight into a company's long-term competitive edge and helps identify risks and opportunities that financial analysis might not fully consider. In selecting investments for the Fund's portfolio, Rockefeller assesses each company's environmental, social, and governance profile, with an emphasis on ESG issues deemed material by Rockefeller to the risk and return profile of the company. Rockefeller analyzes the potential ESG opportunities and risks of a company, considers how well the company manages these opportunities and risks, and ascertains the company’s ability to improve. Rockefeller performs this ESG evaluation of each company using proprietary quantitative methods when data is available and qualitative analysis when material.

Rockefeller's proprietary ESG research process includes an assessment, as appropriate, of a company's: (1) ESG industry relevance, including whether ESG issues have a high, medium, or low impact on the risk and return profile of companies operating in select industries; (2) ESG issues that Rockefeller considers to be material to a particular industry (which, depending on the industry, could include areas such as air quality, climate physical risk, climate transition risk, customer privacy and data security, diversity and inclusion, labor rights, management, talent attraction and retention and board independence, among others), and (3) engage-ability, which is Rockefeller’s view on a the company’s willingness to improve its ESG practices. Rockefeller’s direct ESG engagement efforts focus on particular companies where Rockefeller believes it can help effectuate improvement in material ESG issues relevant to the company. Engagement efforts are tracked by Rockefeller for an assessment of the company’s progress toward improvement.