Trending ETFs

TEQCX (Mutual Fund)

TEQCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Global ESG Equity Fund

TEQCX | Fund

$22.57

$586 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

43.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$586 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Global ESG Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Oct 06, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harris

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies that meet certain financial and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") criteria. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and interests in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that invest in equity securities.
The Fund’s sub-advisor, Rockefeller & Co., LLC (“Rockefeller”), selects investments for the Fund based on an evaluation of a company’s financial condition and its ESG practices, as well as a company's perceived improvement trajectory on material issues of an ESG nature. Rockefeller applies “bottom-up” security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition, and compelling valuations. Rockefeller believes that integrating ESG analysis into the investment process provides additional insight into a company's long-term competitive edge and helps identify risks and opportunities that financial analysis might not fully consider. In selecting investments for the Fund's portfolio, Rockefeller assesses each company's environmental, social, and governance profile, with an emphasis on ESG issues deemed material by Rockefeller to the risk and return profile of the company. Rockefeller analyzes the potential ESG opportunities and risks of a company, considers how well the company manages these opportunities and risks, and ascertains the company’s ability to improve. Rockefeller performs this ESG evaluation of each company using proprietary quantitative methods when data is available and qualitative analysis when material.
Rockefeller's proprietary ESG research process includes an assessment, as appropriate, of a company's: (1) ESG industry relevance, including whether ESG issues have a high, medium, or low impact on the risk and return profile of companies operating in select industries; (2) ESG issues that Rockefeller considers to be material to a particular industry (which, depending on the industry, could include areas such as air quality, climate physical risk, climate transition risk, customer privacy and data security, diversity and inclusion, labor rights, management, talent attraction and retention and board independence, among others), and (3) engage-ability, which is Rockefeller’s view on a the company’s willingness to improve its ESG practices. Rockefeller’s direct ESG engagement efforts focus on particular companies where Rockefeller believes it can help effectuate improvement in material ESG issues relevant to the company. Engagement efforts are tracked by Rockefeller for an assessment of the company’s progress toward improvement.
The Fund invests in securities of any size, but generally focuses on larger, more established companies with market capitalizations over $4 billion. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed markets, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets. Emerging markets are defined as those countries not included in the MSCI World Index, a developed market index. As of June 30, 2022, the countries in the MSCI World Index included:Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The country composition of the MSCI World Index can change over time. Frontier markets are those emerging market countries that have the smallest, least mature economies and least developed capital markets.
Read More

TEQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -35.6% 29.2% 42.51%
1 Yr 43.2% 17.3% 252.4% 50.80%
3 Yr 9.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 70.19%
5 Yr 3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 66.98%
10 Yr -2.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 51.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -24.3% 957.1% 48.58%
2021 -1.5% -38.3% 47.1% 69.03%
2020 4.3% -54.2% 0.6% 79.81%
2019 4.2% -76.0% 54.1% 90.92%
2018 -4.2% -26.1% 47.8% 37.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -35.6% 29.2% 43.74%
1 Yr 43.2% 11.4% 252.4% 49.66%
3 Yr 9.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 67.76%
5 Yr 3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 64.83%
10 Yr -2.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 50.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -24.3% 957.1% 48.58%
2021 -1.5% -33.1% 47.1% 69.41%
2020 4.3% -44.4% 1.8% 85.33%
2019 4.2% -6.5% 54.1% 95.90%
2018 -4.2% -14.4% 47.8% 56.14%

NAV & Total Return History

TEQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEQCX Category Low Category High TEQCX % Rank
Net Assets 586 M 199 K 133 B 44.96%
Number of Holdings 78 1 9075 41.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 181 M -18 M 37.6 B 45.48%
Weighting of Top 10 28.95% 9.1% 100.0% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.73%
  2. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  3. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  4. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  5. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  6. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  7. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  8. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  9. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%
  10. Schneider Electric SE 3.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.46% 61.84% 125.47% 19.82%
Cash 		0.54% -174.70% 23.12% 77.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 72.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 75.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 69.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 70.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQCX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.95% 0.00% 38.42% 5.95%
Technology 		24.00% 0.00% 49.87% 55.95%
Industrials 		13.54% 0.00% 44.06% 10.02%
Healthcare 		13.46% 0.00% 35.42% 48.90%
Communication Services 		9.73% 0.00% 57.66% 73.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 40.94% 79.96%
Basic Materials 		4.02% 0.00% 38.60% 21.15%
Real Estate 		2.13% 0.00% 39.48% 14.32%
Utilities 		1.68% 0.00% 29.12% 35.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.43% 0.00% 73.28% 96.70%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 64.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQCX % Rank
US 		53.60% 0.13% 103.82% 55.29%
Non US 		45.86% 0.58% 99.46% 30.40%

TEQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.01% 44.27% 14.71%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 41.03%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.57%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 70.03%

Sales Fees

TEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 73.00%

Trading Fees

TEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 395.00% 72.36%

TEQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEQCX Category Low Category High TEQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 69.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEQCX Category Low Category High TEQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -4.27% 12.65% 74.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2015

7.08

7.1%

David Harris, CFA, is Chairman of Rockefeller Asset Management and a member of the Executive Team. He was previously Chief Investment Officer from 2005 through 2021, and prior to his CIO role he was the firm’s Director of Equity Management, where he led the global equity portfolio and the equity analyst team. Before joining Rockefeller, Mr. Harris worked at Stein Roe & Farnham, where he was a portfolio manager for non-U.S. and emerging market equity funds.

Michael Seo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Michael Seo, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Global Equity strategies for Rockefeller Asset Management. Mr. Seo first joined the firm in March 1999 as a Performance Analyst and subsequently assumed the role of Equity Analyst covering the global industrials sector and the role of Director of Equity Research. Mr. Seo received a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

