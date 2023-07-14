Home
Trending ETFs

TEOIX (Mutual Fund)

TEOIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities

TEOIX | Fund

$7.84

$1.07 B

2.61%

$0.20

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan White

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “sub-adviser”), will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities (including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depository Receipts (“EDRs”)) of companies that are located and/or conduct substantial business activities in emerging markets, including frontier markets. The sub-adviser considers emerging markets countries to be those countries (1) included in emerging market or equivalent classifications by the United Nations (and its agencies); (2) having per capita income in the low to middle ranges, as determined by the World Bank; or (3) designated by the fund’s benchmark index provider as emerging. The fund will normally invest primarily in emerging market companies which the sub-adviser believes have above-average potential for capital appreciation based on its “bottom-up” fundamental research and analysis.Emerging market countries may be found in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Many emerging market securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.The sub-adviser seeks to develop a portfolio that is generally broadly diversified across issuers, countries, industries and styles. The fund’s portfolio may include stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. Because the sub-adviser’s process is driven primarily by individual stock selection, the overall portfolio’s yield, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, growth rate and other characteristics will vary over time and, at any given time, the fund may emphasize either growth stocks or value stocks, as the overall market may favor growth stocks, or value stocks, as a group for extended periods.The fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The sub-adviser will generally invest in mid and large capitalization companies. The sub-adviser considers such companies to be those with market capitalizations generally above $2 billion at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was $1.2 billion to $1.91 trillion as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently.The fund’s sub-adviser will not typically utilize derivatives with the exception of purchasing futures for cash equitization purposes or purchasing market access products to seek to achieve efficient investment exposure (e.g., instances where local markets may not be available for trading). Market access products can include warrants on equities, options on equities and equity swaps. The fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds for these purposes.The fund may invest in China A-shares (equity securities of Chinese companies) listed and traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Read More

TEOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -11.0% 30.2% 95.17%
1 Yr 2.0% -12.7% 29.2% 93.92%
3 Yr -6.0%* -17.0% 12.8% 86.91%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -50.1% 7.2% 70.53%
2021 -6.7% -18.2% 13.6% 81.69%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -30.3% 30.2% 88.66%
1 Yr 2.0% -48.9% 29.2% 86.40%
3 Yr -6.0%* -16.3% 12.8% 87.20%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -50.1% 7.2% 70.53%
2021 -6.7% -18.2% 13.6% 81.69%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TEOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEOIX Category Low Category High TEOIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B 717 K 102 B 36.71%
Number of Holdings 183 10 6734 28.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 304 M 340 K 19.3 B 39.52%
Weighting of Top 10 27.98% 2.8% 71.7% 64.07%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEOIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.40% 0.90% 110.97% 61.93%
Cash 		3.61% -23.67% 20.19% 31.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 58.58%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 53.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 49.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 55.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEOIX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.80% 0.00% 48.86% 26.50%
Technology 		21.77% 0.00% 47.50% 52.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.61% 0.00% 48.94% 43.66%
Communication Services 		11.05% 0.00% 39.29% 22.92%
Basic Materials 		9.66% 0.00% 30.03% 31.37%
Energy 		5.25% 0.00% 24.80% 32.27%
Industrials 		3.89% 0.00% 43.53% 79.51%
Utilities 		3.66% 0.00% 39.12% 13.96%
Healthcare 		3.12% 0.00% 93.26% 65.04%
Real Estate 		2.34% 0.00% 17.15% 30.09%
Consumer Defense 		1.85% 0.00% 28.13% 95.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEOIX % Rank
Non US 		95.44% -4.71% 112.57% 53.11%
US 		0.96% -1.60% 104.72% 44.73%

TEOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.03% 41.06% 76.39%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 2.00% 33.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.00% 0.00% 190.00% 81.79%

TEOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEOIX Category Low Category High TEOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.61% 0.00% 12.61% 53.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEOIX Category Low Category High TEOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -1.98% 17.62% 26.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Jonathan G. White is Managing Director and Director, Research Portfolios of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 1999. In his role, he is responsible for broad oversight of the firm’s suite of diversified and sector analyst-managed investment approaches, including risk management and implementation, and acts as a representative for these products with clients and prospects. He also manages our customized research approaches, including Global Islamic Research Equity and Global Research Equity High Dividend Yield, and is a member of the Global Perspectives investment team. Prior to his current position, Jon was manager of equity portfolio coordination for the firm. Before joining Wellington Management in 1999, he spent several years at Putnam Investments, serving as portfolio coordinator for the Emerging Markets Equity Department, manager for Pricing Operations, and supervisor, senior fund accountant, and fund accountant for Mutual Fund Accounting Operations (1994 – 1999). Jon received his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2002) and his BBA in finance, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts (1994). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mary Pryshlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

