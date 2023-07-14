Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.07 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TEOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|95.17%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|93.92%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|86.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.07 B
|717 K
|102 B
|36.71%
|Number of Holdings
|183
|10
|6734
|28.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|304 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|39.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.98%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|64.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.40%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|61.93%
|Cash
|3.61%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|31.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|58.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|53.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|49.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|55.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEOIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.80%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|26.50%
|Technology
|21.77%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|52.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.61%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|43.66%
|Communication Services
|11.05%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|22.92%
|Basic Materials
|9.66%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|31.37%
|Energy
|5.25%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|32.27%
|Industrials
|3.89%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|79.51%
|Utilities
|3.66%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|13.96%
|Healthcare
|3.12%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|65.04%
|Real Estate
|2.34%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|30.09%
|Consumer Defense
|1.85%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|95.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEOIX % Rank
|Non US
|95.44%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|53.11%
|US
|0.96%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|44.73%
|TEOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|76.39%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|33.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TEOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|81.79%
|TEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.61%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|53.98%
|TEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|26.65%
|TEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 19, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Jonathan G. White is Managing Director and Director, Research Portfolios of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 1999. In his role, he is responsible for broad oversight of the firm’s suite of diversified and sector analyst-managed investment approaches, including risk management and implementation, and acts as a representative for these products with clients and prospects. He also manages our customized research approaches, including Global Islamic Research Equity and Global Research Equity High Dividend Yield, and is a member of the Global Perspectives investment team. Prior to his current position, Jon was manager of equity portfolio coordination for the firm. Before joining Wellington Management in 1999, he spent several years at Putnam Investments, serving as portfolio coordinator for the Emerging Markets Equity Department, manager for Pricing Operations, and supervisor, senior fund accountant, and fund accountant for Mutual Fund Accounting Operations (1994 – 1999). Jon received his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2002) and his BBA in finance, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts (1994). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
