Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “sub-adviser”), will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities (including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depository Receipts (“EDRs”)) of companies that are located and/or conduct substantial business activities in emerging markets, including frontier markets. The sub-adviser considers emerging markets countries to be those countries (1) included in emerging market or equivalent classifications by the United Nations (and its agencies); (2) having per capita income in the low to middle ranges, as determined by the World Bank; or (3) designated by the fund’s benchmark index provider as emerging. The fund will normally invest primarily in emerging market companies which the sub-adviser believes have above-average potential for capital appreciation based on its “bottom-up” fundamental research and analysis. Emerging market countries may be found in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Many emerging market securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The sub-adviser seeks to develop a portfolio that is generally broadly diversified across issuers, countries, industries and styles. The fund’s portfolio may include stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. Because the sub-adviser’s process is driven primarily by individual stock selection, the overall portfolio’s yield, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, growth rate and other characteristics will vary over time and, at any given time, the fund may emphasize either growth stocks or value stocks, as the overall market may favor growth stocks, or value stocks, as a group for extended periods. The fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The sub-adviser will generally invest in mid and large capitalization companies. The sub-adviser considers such companies to be those with market capitalizations generally above $2 billion at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was $1.2 billion to $1.91 trillion as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently. The fund’s sub-adviser will not typically utilize derivatives with the exception of purchasing futures for cash equitization purposes or purchasing market access products to seek to achieve efficient investment exposure (e.g., instances where local markets may not be available for trading). Market access products can include warrants on equities, options on equities and equity swaps. The fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds for these purposes. The fund may invest in China A-shares (equity securities of Chinese companies) listed and traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.