Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies located in “emerging market countries.” Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be emerging or developing by the United Nations or the countries' authorities or by S&P Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley Capital International or Russell index providers. The Fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong), Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.

The Fund invests predominantly in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock and related depositary receipts. The investment manager employs a strategy of investing in securities of companies with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the range of the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index and:

·whose principal securities trading markets are in emerging market countries; or

·that derive at least 50% of their total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in emerging market countries; or

·that have at least 50% of their assets in emerging market countries; or

·that are linked to currencies of emerging market countries; or

·that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, emerging market countries.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, bottom-up, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.