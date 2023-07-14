Home
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
TEMVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.33 -0.04 -0.48%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (TEMLX) Primary Adv (TEMRX) Other (TEMPX) Retirement (TEMSX) Adv (TEMHX) Other (TEMVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

TEMVX | Fund

$8.33

$1.39 B

0.76%

$0.06

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Barton Grenning

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of emerging market issuers or in instruments with economic characteristics similar to emerging market equity securities. The Fund considers an “emerging market security” to be a security that is principally traded on a securities exchange of an emerging market or that is issued by an issuer that has primary operations in an emerging market. The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as any of the countries or markets represented in the Fund’s benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets®Index (“MSCI EM Index”), or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics. The stock selection decisions of the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), drive Advisors’ country and regional asset allocations for the Fund. However, Advisors regularly compares the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the MSCI EM Index to assess its comparative investment exposures. Advisors looks for companies of any size that it believes have sustainable earnings growth, focused management with successful track records, unique and easy-to-understand franchises (brands), stock prices that do not fully reflect the stock’s potential value (based on current earnings, assets, and long-term growth prospects), and consistent generation of free cash flow. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TEMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -11.0% 30.2% 10.42%
1 Yr 13.5% -12.7% 29.2% 22.31%
3 Yr -10.8%* -17.0% 12.8% 97.08%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 64.59%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 56.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -50.1% 7.2% 22.50%
2021 -18.1% -18.2% 13.6% 99.45%
2020 2.7% -7.2% 79.7% 85.96%
2019 6.1% -4.4% 9.2% 8.61%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -30.3% 30.2% 9.68%
1 Yr 13.5% -48.9% 29.2% 19.70%
3 Yr -10.8%* -16.3% 12.8% 97.47%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 61.96%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 55.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -50.1% 7.2% 22.50%
2021 -18.1% -18.2% 13.6% 99.45%
2020 2.7% -7.2% 79.7% 85.96%
2019 6.1% -4.4% 9.2% 8.61%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TEMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEMVX Category Low Category High TEMVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.39 B 717 K 102 B 32.66%
Number of Holdings 67 10 6734 75.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 631 M 340 K 19.3 B 29.61%
Weighting of Top 10 45.23% 2.8% 71.7% 11.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 10.28%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.33% 0.90% 110.97% 73.98%
Cash 		4.67% -23.67% 20.19% 20.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 78.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 75.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 74.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 78.30%

TEMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.03% 41.06% 82.06%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 2.00% 42.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 0.00% 190.00% 90.27%

TEMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEMVX Category Low Category High TEMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 12.61% 42.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEMVX Category Low Category High TEMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.98% 17.62% 27.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Barton Grenning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Barton is the lead active equity portfolio manager for Nuveen’ Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He is a member of the equity research team and is responsible for overseeing a team of analysts who manage portfolios in the Asian consumer products and global consumer products sector.Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Barton served as vice president at Pequot Capital where he ran a long/short Asian portfolio within a global hedge fund. Prior to that, he held positions at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and UBS in Asian equity sales covering buy-side institutions in the western region of the U.S. Barton graduated with a B.A., magna cum laude, in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Lisa Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

