The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers organized, domiciled or with substantial operations in emerging markets countries, which are defined as countries included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider, such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net), or characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Certain emerging market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of emerging countries with even smaller national economies. To diversify its investments, the Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund also may invest a portion of its assets in closed-end investment companies that invest in emerging markets. The Fund may attempt to hedge against unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates by engaging in forward currency transactions and trading currency futures contracts and options on these futures; however, a Sub-adviser (as defined below) may choose not to, or may be unable to, hedge the Fund’s currency exposure. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund.