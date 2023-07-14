Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$13.27
$510 M
1.74%
$0.23
1.12%
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$510 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TEMUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|53.49%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|43.85%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|61.84%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|73.39%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|79.08%
* Annualized
|TEMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|510 M
|717 K
|102 B
|46.58%
|Number of Holdings
|1384
|10
|6734
|6.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|118 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|54.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.26%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|83.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMUX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.69%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|57.36%
|Cash
|3.12%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|39.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|16.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|48.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|44.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|51.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMUX % Rank
|Technology
|23.11%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|43.28%
|Financial Services
|22.81%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|44.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.53%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|43.92%
|Communication Services
|9.62%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|42.00%
|Basic Materials
|8.26%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|49.17%
|Industrials
|6.59%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|41.10%
|Energy
|5.98%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|25.35%
|Healthcare
|4.21%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|42.25%
|Consumer Defense
|3.97%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|80.15%
|Real Estate
|1.71%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|45.58%
|Utilities
|1.20%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|51.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMUX % Rank
|Non US
|96.13%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|47.78%
|US
|0.56%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|52.48%
|TEMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|65.83%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|53.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|4.47%
|TEMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|58.71%
|TEMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|25.41%
|TEMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|36.02%
|TEMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2010
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2006
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Monika Shrestha, a Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, responsible for research coverage of companies in the financials sector. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Ms. Shrestha was a principal at Waterview Advisors and a Corporate Finance Analyst with Salomon Smith Barney. Ms. Shrestha began working in the investment field in 1997. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering and a BS in Economics (with a concentration in Finance) from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2016
5.87
5.9%
Mr. Shillington joined VanEck in 2009. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. With extensive experience in Asia and broad emerging markets equity, his current responsibilities include company and macroeconomic research relating to these regions, with a particular emphasis on Asia. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Shillington was Head of International Equity for ABN AMRO in New York with, among other things, oversight for equity sales and trading. Prior to moving to New York in 2001 to become Managing Director and head of Asian equity and derivatives distribution in the U.S. at BNP Paribas, he held senior management positions as a Director at both Paribas in Los Angeles and, internationally, at UBS Securities in Hong Kong, and in private client management at Hill Samuel/BLW in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his roles in both research and portfolio management, Mr. Shillington has developed a specialized focus on many Asian markets, a region in which he continues to be deeply involved.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2016
5.83
5.8%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Andrew is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy. He has had responsibility for researching stocks in the consumer and healthcare sectors since the formation of the Global Emerging Markets team in 2010. Prior to this, he worked in Martin Currie’s Asia and Global Emerging Markets team, as an investment manager for the Global Emerging Markets product with a research focus on EMEA markets. He joined Martin Currie in 2005 from the Scottish Investment Trust, where he was an investment manager for UK equities. Andrew is a CFA® Charterholder. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Paul is a co-manager of Martin Currie’s Global Emerging Markets team, where he is responsible for researching stocks in the industrial and utilities sectors. He joined Martin Currie in 2013 as an investment trainee in technology, media and telecoms research, before progressing into a portfolio management role in the North America team. He previously worked as a trainee actuary for Punter Southall and has undertaken internships at J.P. Morgan and Redburn Partners. In 2012, Paul completed a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of York. He is a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Colin is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy, with responsibility for researching stocks in the communication services sector. Before re-joining Martin Currie in 2018, he worked as a research analyst at Matthews Asia, an Asia-only investment specialist. Before this, Colin worked at Martin Currie from 2010-2012, initially as Assistant Research Analyst, working on global financials stocks, before progressing to Assistant Portfolio Manager in our Japan team. Colin is a Chartered Accountant (CA), beginning his professional career at Chiene & Tait Chartered Accountants. He was then at Lloyds Banking Group before he first joined Martin Currie. He is a CFA® Charterholder and has an MA in Economics from the University of Glasgow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Paul is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy and has responsibility for researching financials stocks. Paul first joined Martin Currie in 2003, leading our global financials research and comanaging our Global Financials Absolute Return Fund from 2006 to 2011 and Global Alpha strategy from 2013. Paul left the firm in 2017 and re-joined in 2018 as part of the Global Emerging Markets team. Prior to his time at Martin Currie he was at Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for specialist sales in the pan-European insurance sector. He started his career in 1993 as a Trainee Chartered Accountant at Standard Life before moving into an investment analyst role at Standard Life Investments in 1997. Paul is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and an associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP). Paul has a PGDip in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling and a BA (Hons) Accounting from the University of Ulster.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
