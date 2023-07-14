Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund

TEMUX | Fund

$13.27

$510 M

1.74%

$0.23

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$510 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEMUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Monika Shrestha

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers organized, domiciled or with substantial operations in emerging markets countries, which are defined as countries included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider, such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net), or characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Certain emerging market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of emerging countries with even smaller national economies. To diversify its investments, the Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund also may invest a portion of its assets in closed-end investment companies that invest in emerging markets. The Fund may attempt to hedge against unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates by engaging in forward currency transactions and trading currency futures contracts and options on these futures; however, a Sub-adviser (as defined below) may choose not to, or may be unable to, hedge the Fund’s currency exposure. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund. 
Read More

TEMUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -11.0% 30.2% 53.49%
1 Yr 10.1% -12.7% 29.2% 43.85%
3 Yr -2.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 61.84%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 73.39%
10 Yr -0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 79.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 40.13%
2021 -3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 62.41%
2020 2.9% -7.2% 79.7% 82.92%
2019 4.7% -4.4% 9.2% 42.60%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 7.0% 69.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -30.3% 30.2% 51.85%
1 Yr 10.1% -48.9% 29.2% 40.15%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 62.03%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 74.17%
10 Yr -0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 84.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 40.13%
2021 -3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 62.41%
2020 2.9% -7.2% 79.7% 82.92%
2019 4.7% -4.4% 9.2% 42.60%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 7.0% 74.10%

NAV & Total Return History

TEMUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEMUX Category Low Category High TEMUX % Rank
Net Assets 510 M 717 K 102 B 46.58%
Number of Holdings 1384 10 6734 6.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 118 M 340 K 19.3 B 54.64%
Weighting of Top 10 23.26% 2.8% 71.7% 83.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.55%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.55%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.55%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMUX % Rank
Stocks 		96.69% 0.90% 110.97% 57.36%
Cash 		3.12% -23.67% 20.19% 39.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 6.07% 16.01%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 48.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 44.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 51.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMUX % Rank
Technology 		23.11% 0.00% 47.50% 43.28%
Financial Services 		22.81% 0.00% 48.86% 44.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.53% 0.00% 48.94% 43.92%
Communication Services 		9.62% 0.00% 39.29% 42.00%
Basic Materials 		8.26% 0.00% 30.03% 49.17%
Industrials 		6.59% 0.00% 43.53% 41.10%
Energy 		5.98% 0.00% 24.80% 25.35%
Healthcare 		4.21% 0.00% 93.26% 42.25%
Consumer Defense 		3.97% 0.00% 28.13% 80.15%
Real Estate 		1.71% 0.00% 17.15% 45.58%
Utilities 		1.20% 0.00% 39.12% 51.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMUX % Rank
Non US 		96.13% -4.71% 112.57% 47.78%
US 		0.56% -1.60% 104.72% 52.48%

TEMUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.03% 41.06% 65.83%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 53.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.85% 4.47%

Sales Fees

TEMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 190.00% 58.71%

TEMUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEMUX Category Low Category High TEMUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.74% 0.00% 12.61% 25.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEMUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEMUX Category Low Category High TEMUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -1.98% 17.62% 36.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEMUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEMUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Monika Shrestha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Monika Shrestha, a Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, responsible for research coverage of companies in the financials sector. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Ms. Shrestha was a principal at Waterview Advisors and a Corporate Finance Analyst with Salomon Smith Barney. Ms. Shrestha began working in the investment field in 1997. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering and a BS in Economics (with a concentration in Finance) from the University of Pennsylvania.

Angus Shillington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2016

5.87

5.9%

Mr. Shillington joined VanEck in 2009. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. With extensive experience in Asia and broad emerging markets equity, his current responsibilities include company and macroeconomic research relating to these regions, with a particular emphasis on Asia. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Shillington was Head of International Equity for ABN AMRO in New York with, among other things, oversight for equity sales and trading. Prior to moving to New York in 2001 to become Managing Director and head of Asian equity and derivatives distribution in the U.S. at BNP Paribas, he held senior management positions as a Director at both Paribas in Los Angeles and, internationally, at UBS Securities in Hong Kong, and in private client management at Hill Samuel/BLW in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his roles in both research and portfolio management, Mr. Shillington has developed a specialized focus on many Asian markets, a region in which he continues to be deeply involved.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2016

5.83

5.8%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Andrew Mathewson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Andrew is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy. He has had responsibility for researching stocks in the consumer and healthcare sectors since the formation of the Global Emerging Markets team in 2010. Prior to this, he worked in Martin Currie’s Asia and Global Emerging Markets team, as an investment manager for the Global Emerging Markets product with a research focus on EMEA markets. He joined Martin Currie in 2005 from the Scottish Investment Trust, where he was an investment manager for UK equities. Andrew is a CFA® Charterholder. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of St Andrews.

Paul Desoisa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Paul is a co-manager of Martin Currie’s Global Emerging Markets team, where he is responsible for researching stocks in the industrial and utilities sectors. He joined Martin Currie in 2013 as an investment trainee in technology, media and telecoms research, before progressing into a portfolio management role in the North America team. He previously worked as a trainee actuary for Punter Southall and has undertaken internships at J.P. Morgan and Redburn Partners. In 2012, Paul completed a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of York. He is a CFA® Charterholder.

Colin Dishington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Colin is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy, with responsibility for researching stocks in the communication services sector. Before re-joining Martin Currie in 2018, he worked as a research analyst at Matthews Asia, an Asia-only investment specialist. Before this, Colin worked at Martin Currie from 2010-2012, initially as Assistant Research Analyst, working on global financials stocks, before progressing to Assistant Portfolio Manager in our Japan team. Colin is a Chartered Accountant (CA), beginning his professional career at Chiene & Tait Chartered Accountants. He was then at Lloyds Banking Group before he first joined Martin Currie. He is a CFA® Charterholder and has an MA in Economics from the University of Glasgow.

Paul Sloane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Paul is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy and has responsibility for researching financials stocks. Paul first joined Martin Currie in 2003, leading our global financials research and comanaging our Global Financials Absolute Return Fund from 2006 to 2011 and Global Alpha strategy from 2013. Paul left the firm in 2017 and re-joined in 2018 as part of the Global Emerging Markets team. Prior to his time at Martin Currie he was at Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for specialist sales in the pan-European insurance sector. He started his career in 1993 as a Trainee Chartered Accountant at Standard Life before moving into an investment analyst role at Standard Life Investments in 1997. Paul is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and an associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP). Paul has a PGDip in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling and a BA (Hons) Accounting from the University of Ulster.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

