Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
Net Assets
$1.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.2%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of emerging market issuers or in instruments with economic characteristics similar to emerging market equity securities. The Fund considers an “emerging market security” to be a security that is principally traded on a securities exchange of an emerging market or that is issued by an issuer that has primary operations in an emerging market. The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as any of the countries or markets represented in the Fund’s benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets®Index (“MSCI EM Index”), or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics. The stock selection decisions of the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), drive Advisors’ country and regional asset allocations for the Fund. However, Advisors regularly compares the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the MSCI EM Index to assess its comparative investment exposures. Advisors looks for companies of any size that it believes have sustainable earnings growth, focused management with successful track records, unique and easy-to-understand franchises (brands), stock prices that do not fully reflect the stock’s potential value (based on current earnings, assets, and long-term growth prospects), and consistent generation of free cash flow. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TEMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|14.23%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|23.45%
|3 Yr
|-10.8%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|97.49%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|95.72%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|92.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|13.38%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|20.84%
|3 Yr
|-10.8%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|97.89%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|96.35%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|95.34%
* Annualized
|TEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.39 B
|717 K
|102 B
|32.41%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|10
|6734
|75.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|631 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|29.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.23%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|10.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMLX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.33%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|73.48%
|Cash
|4.67%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|20.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|53.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|48.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|44.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|51.52%
|TEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|81.79%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|42.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|14.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|89.95%
|TEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.05%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|54.61%
|TEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|53.69%
|TEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Barton is the lead active equity portfolio manager for Nuveen’ Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He is a member of the equity research team and is responsible for overseeing a team of analysts who manage portfolios in the Asian consumer products and global consumer products sector.Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Barton served as vice president at Pequot Capital where he ran a long/short Asian portfolio within a global hedge fund. Prior to that, he held positions at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and UBS in Asian equity sales covering buy-side institutions in the western region of the U.S. Barton graduated with a B.A., magna cum laude, in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
