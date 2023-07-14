Home
Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund

mutual fund
TEMEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 -0.07 -0.45%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (BEGRX) Primary A (TEBIX) C (TEMEX) Retirement (FMBRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund

TEMEX | Fund

$15.66

$3.42 B

0.76%

$0.12

1.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$3.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.89%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEMEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 1962
  • Shares Outstanding
    1429752
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christian Correa

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily to predominantly in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. and foreign companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio primarily to predominantly in mid- and large cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies. While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

The Fund may invest substantially and potentially up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities and participations in foreign government debt. The Fund presently does not intend to invest more than a portion (no more than 25%) of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of

earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.

Read More

TEMEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -35.6% 29.2% 10.40%
1 Yr 2.7% 17.3% 252.4% 58.07%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 74.82%
5 Yr -0.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 74.90%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 68.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% 82.62%
2021 4.5% -38.3% 47.1% 62.58%
2020 0.2% -54.2% 0.6% 63.93%
2019 4.5% -76.0% 54.1% 92.68%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 11.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -35.6% 29.2% 10.40%
1 Yr 2.7% 11.4% 252.4% 57.50%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 72.87%
5 Yr -0.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 73.56%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 66.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% 82.62%
2021 4.5% -33.1% 47.1% 62.96%
2020 0.2% -44.4% 1.8% 75.37%
2019 4.5% -6.5% 54.1% 96.78%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 22.33%

NAV & Total Return History

TEMEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEMEX Category Low Category High TEMEX % Rank
Net Assets 3.42 B 199 K 133 B 14.36%
Number of Holdings 40 1 9075 57.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.34 B -18 M 37.6 B 14.76%
Weighting of Top 10 40.94% 9.1% 100.0% 27.35%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.04% 61.84% 125.47% 96.59%
Cash 		0.96% -174.70% 23.12% 6.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 45.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 52.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 39.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 1.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMEX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.03% 0.00% 35.42% 2.20%
Financial Services 		14.38% 0.00% 38.42% 53.74%
Communication Services 		13.31% 0.00% 57.66% 22.47%
Technology 		11.93% 0.00% 49.87% 27.64%
Consumer Defense 		9.60% 0.00% 73.28% 59.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.91% 0.00% 40.94% 54.19%
Industrials 		7.71% 0.00% 44.06% 98.68%
Energy 		3.26% 0.00% 21.15% 78.96%
Real Estate 		2.55% 0.00% 39.48% 18.06%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 38.60% 62.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 81.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMEX % Rank
US 		52.07% 0.13% 103.82% 64.32%
Non US 		46.97% 0.58% 99.46% 67.29%

TEMEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.80% 0.01% 44.27% 23.49%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.82% 43.00%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 74.90%

Sales Fees

TEMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.00%

Trading Fees

TEMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.89% 0.00% 395.00% 54.59%

TEMEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEMEX Category Low Category High TEMEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 3.26% 39.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEMEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEMEX Category Low Category High TEMEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -4.27% 12.65% 5.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEMEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEMEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christian Correa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2007

15.42

15.4%

Christian Correa, CFA is a portfolio manager and director of research for Franklin Mutual Series. Mr. Correa has been a lead or co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund since 2007 and co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund since 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, he worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. He has more than a decade of investment experience. He holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College, an M.A. (economics) from Northwestern Univ. and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Mandana Hormozi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2009

13.01

13.0%

Mandana Hormozi, MBA is a research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual Series. She co-leads Franklin Mutual European Fund. Her global research responsibilities include media and telecommunications. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, she worked in the equity research department at Lazard Freres. Previously, she was an economic research analyst at Mitsubishi Bank. Ms. Hormozi earned a B.A. from Columbia Univ. and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Aman Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2014

8.41

8.4%

Mr. Gupta joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010. Mr. Gupta has been a portfolio manager since 2014 and co-lead portfolio manager since 2018. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, he was a senior equity analyst and director at Evergreen Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

