Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$3.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
40.9%
Expense Ratio 1.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 40.89%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily to predominantly in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. and foreign companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.
The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio primarily to predominantly in mid- and large cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies. While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.
The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.
The Fund may invest substantially and potentially up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities and participations in foreign government debt. The Fund presently does not intend to invest more than a portion (no more than 25%) of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.
Portfolio Selection
The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of
earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.
|Period
|TEMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|10.40%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|58.07%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|74.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|74.90%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|68.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|82.62%
|2021
|4.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|62.58%
|2020
|0.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|63.93%
|2019
|4.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|92.68%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|11.80%
|Period
|TEMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|10.40%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|57.50%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|72.87%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|73.56%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|66.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|82.62%
|2021
|4.5%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|62.96%
|2020
|0.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|75.37%
|2019
|4.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|96.78%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|22.33%
|TEMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.42 B
|199 K
|133 B
|14.36%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|1
|9075
|57.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.34 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|14.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.94%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|27.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.04%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|96.59%
|Cash
|0.96%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|6.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|45.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|52.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|39.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|1.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|26.03%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|2.20%
|Financial Services
|14.38%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|53.74%
|Communication Services
|13.31%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|22.47%
|Technology
|11.93%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|27.64%
|Consumer Defense
|9.60%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|59.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.91%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|54.19%
|Industrials
|7.71%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|98.68%
|Energy
|3.26%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|78.96%
|Real Estate
|2.55%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|18.06%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|62.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|81.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMEX % Rank
|US
|52.07%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|64.32%
|Non US
|46.97%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|67.29%
|TEMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|23.49%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|43.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.92%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|74.90%
|TEMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.00%
|TEMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.89%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|54.59%
|TEMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.76%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|39.06%
|TEMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TEMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|5.34%
|TEMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2013
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2012
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2011
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2007
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2006
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2004
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2003
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2002
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2002
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2001
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2000
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1999
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 1998
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2007
15.42
15.4%
Christian Correa, CFA is a portfolio manager and director of research for Franklin Mutual Series. Mr. Correa has been a lead or co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund since 2007 and co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund since 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, he worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. He has more than a decade of investment experience. He holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College, an M.A. (economics) from Northwestern Univ. and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2009
13.01
13.0%
Mandana Hormozi, MBA is a research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual Series. She co-leads Franklin Mutual European Fund. Her global research responsibilities include media and telecommunications. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, she worked in the equity research department at Lazard Freres. Previously, she was an economic research analyst at Mitsubishi Bank. Ms. Hormozi earned a B.A. from Columbia Univ. and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2014
8.41
8.4%
Mr. Gupta joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010. Mr. Gupta has been a portfolio manager since 2014 and co-lead portfolio manager since 2018. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, he was a senior equity analyst and director at Evergreen Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
