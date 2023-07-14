Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap U.S. companies. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. A mid-cap company is defined as a company, at the time of purchase, that has a market capitalization between $1.5 billion and $12 billion or falls within the range of market capitalizations represented in the Russell Midcap ® Index between $1.9 billion and $46.5 billion as of June 30, 2022. The size of the companies in the Russell Midcap ® Index will change with market conditions.

The Fund invests primarily in stocks of domestic growth companies that the Fund's sub-advisor, Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”), believes have a demonstrated record of achievement with excellent prospects for earnings growth over a one to three year period. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. In choosing securities, Westfield looks for companies that it believes are reasonably priced with high forecasted earnings potential. The Fund will invest in companies that Westfield believes have shown above-average and consistent long-term growth in earnings and have excellent prospects for future growth.

The Fund generally will sell a security if one or more of the following occurs: Westfield’s predetermined price target objective is exceeded; there is an alteration to the original investment case; valuation relative to the stock’s peer group is no longer attractive; or better risk/reward opportunities may be found in other stocks.