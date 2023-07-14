Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$8.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.14%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Growth Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    2302462
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Herbert J Arnett Jr.

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including developing markets. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

Read More

TEGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 57.16%
1 Yr 18.5% 17.3% 252.4% 84.77%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 98.18%
5 Yr -2.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 93.56%
10 Yr 1.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 94.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -24.3% 957.1% 74.23%
2021 1.7% -38.3% 47.1% 96.46%
2020 1.5% -54.2% 0.6% 93.14%
2019 2.1% -76.0% 54.1% 66.91%
2018 -5.3% -26.1% 47.8% 7.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 57.72%
1 Yr 18.5% 11.4% 252.4% 82.50%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 97.81%
5 Yr -2.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 92.62%
10 Yr 1.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 93.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -24.3% 957.1% 74.23%
2021 1.7% -33.1% 47.1% 96.71%
2020 1.5% -44.4% 1.8% 94.89%
2019 2.1% -6.5% 54.1% 85.80%
2018 -5.3% -14.4% 47.8% 15.95%

NAV & Total Return History

TEGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEGRX Category Low Category High TEGRX % Rank
Net Assets 8.66 B 199 K 133 B 8.88%
Number of Holdings 67 1 9075 49.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.04 B -18 M 37.6 B 12.67%
Weighting of Top 10 25.62% 9.1% 100.0% 65.33%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEGRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.68% 61.84% 125.47% 87.89%
Cash 		1.33% -174.70% 23.12% 9.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 72.36%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 74.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 69.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 70.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEGRX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.39% 0.00% 35.42% 67.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.36% 0.00% 40.94% 11.67%
Technology 		12.69% 0.00% 49.87% 75.77%
Consumer Defense 		10.80% 0.00% 73.28% 25.22%
Industrials 		10.13% 0.00% 44.06% 21.15%
Communication Services 		8.08% 0.00% 57.66% 60.02%
Financial Services 		6.84% 0.00% 38.42% 91.85%
Energy 		6.23% 0.00% 21.15% 16.30%
Basic Materials 		4.93% 0.00% 38.60% 8.81%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 29.12% 26.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 93.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEGRX % Rank
US 		53.02% 0.13% 103.82% 91.85%
Non US 		45.66% 0.58% 99.46% 9.58%

TEGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 44.27% 42.65%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.82% 44.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.85%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 75.90%

Sales Fees

TEGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.14% 0.00% 395.00% 66.74%

TEGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEGRX Category Low Category High TEGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 3.26% 68.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEGRX Category Low Category High TEGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -4.27% 12.65% 39.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Herbert J Arnett Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.

Christopher Peel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Christopher Peel, CFA, SVP is a research analyst and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Peel is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund. He has global research responsibility for software, IT services and consulting, and integrated oils. Mr. Peel is Group Coordinator for the Energy sector. Mr. Peel holds a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Nottingham (UK).

Peter Moeschter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Peter M. Moeschter, CFA, EVP is a portfolio manager in the Templeton Global Equity Group with responsibility for various global and international equity mandates. He is the sector team leader of global utilities. Mr. Moeschter holds a B.B.A. (honors) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an M.B.A. from York University.

Warren Pustam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2019

2.85

2.9%

Mr. Pustam joined Franklin Templeton in 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

