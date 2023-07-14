Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
-40.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-32.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-16.8%
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.4%
Expense Ratio 1.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in high-technology companies. We consider a high-technology company to be one that employs a relatively high degree of engineering and/or scientific intensity to deliver its products or services. We invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of high-technology companies in the industries and markets that we believe hold the most growth potential within the technology sector. Because there are no market capitalization restrictions on the Fund’s investments, the Fund may purchase stocks of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies. There is also no percentage limit on the Fund’s ability to invest in foreign securities. Due to the Fund’s focus on emerging opportunities within the technology sector, its investments tend to include younger companies with market capitalizations in the small- or mid-cap categories.
Our analysis of a potential investment focuses on valuing a company and purchasing securities of that company if we believe its intrinsic value exceeds its current market price. Conversely, we sell securities of a company when its market price exceeds its intrinsic value or when alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation. When assessing a company’s intrinsic value, we consider a number of factors that may influence its earnings potential, including: strength of technology, breadth of product line, barriers to entry (including patents and other intellectual property rights), the competitive environment, product development, marketing acumen, and management strength and vision.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it invests in fewer companies than a diversified fund. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments.
|Period
|TEFQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|95.28%
|1 Yr
|-40.8%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-32.4%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|99.55%
|5 Yr
|-16.8%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|99.08%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|97.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEFQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|70.82%
|1 Yr
|-40.8%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|96.58%
|3 Yr
|-32.4%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|99.53%
|5 Yr
|-16.8%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|98.96%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|97.92%
* Annualized
|TEFQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEFQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|72.65%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|10
|397
|89.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|141 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|63.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.35%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|7.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEFQX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.20%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|70.76%
|Cash
|2.80%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|23.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|38.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|43.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|36.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|38.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEFQX % Rank
|Technology
|68.30%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|57.63%
|Communication Services
|19.04%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|7.63%
|Industrials
|6.41%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|11.44%
|Consumer Defense
|5.64%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|0.42%
|Financial Services
|0.57%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|71.61%
|Healthcare
|0.04%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|54.66%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|36.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|52.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|35.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|86.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|40.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEFQX % Rank
|US
|97.12%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|9.75%
|Non US
|0.08%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|96.61%
|TEFQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.83%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|15.15%
|Management Fee
|1.40%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|98.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|94.44%
|TEFQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TEFQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEFQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|12.50%
|TEFQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEFQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|49.58%
|TEFQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TEFQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEFQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.83%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|96.96%
|TEFQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.701
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 1999
22.68
22.7%
Landis is the President, Chief Executive Officer, chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. He co-founded the firm in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
