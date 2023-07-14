Home
Trending ETFs

Firsthand Technology Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
TEFQX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.0 -0.1 -1.96%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (TEFQX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Firsthand Technology Opportunities Fund

TEFQX | Fund

$5.00

$136 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

-40.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-32.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-16.8%

Net Assets

$136 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEFQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -32.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Firsthand Technology Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Firsthand Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Landis

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in high-technology companies. We consider a high-technology company to be one that employs a relatively high degree of engineering and/or scientific intensity to deliver its products or services. We invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of high-technology companies in the industries and markets that we believe hold the most growth potential within the technology sector. Because there are no market capitalization restrictions on the Fund’s investments, the Fund may purchase stocks of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies. There is also no percentage limit on the Fund’s ability to invest in foreign securities. Due to the Fund’s focus on emerging opportunities within the technology sector, its investments tend to include younger companies with market capitalizations in the small- or mid-cap categories.

Our analysis of a potential investment focuses on valuing a company and purchasing securities of that company if we believe its intrinsic value exceeds its current market price. Conversely, we sell securities of a company when its market price exceeds its intrinsic value or when alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation. When assessing a company’s intrinsic value, we consider a number of factors that may influence its earnings potential, including: strength of technology, breadth of product line, barriers to entry (including patents and other intellectual property rights), the competitive environment, product development, marketing acumen, and management strength and vision.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it invests in fewer companies than a diversified fund. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments.

Read More

TEFQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -29.2% 72.6% 95.28%
1 Yr -40.8% -40.8% 65.2% 100.00%
3 Yr -32.4%* -40.5% 27.8% 99.55%
5 Yr -16.8%* -30.6% 25.2% 99.08%
10 Yr -2.7%* -15.1% 24.7% 97.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -73.4% -73.9% 35.7% 99.56%
2021 -11.7% -25.6% 45.1% 95.98%
2020 19.5% 1.8% 60.0% 12.26%
2019 5.0% -15.0% 13.7% 81.77%
2018 0.8% -12.8% 31.5% 5.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -54.1% 72.3% 70.82%
1 Yr -40.8% -62.3% 65.2% 96.58%
3 Yr -32.4%* -40.5% 36.7% 99.53%
5 Yr -16.8%* -30.6% 29.2% 98.96%
10 Yr -2.7%* -15.1% 25.4% 97.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -73.4% -73.9% 35.7% 99.56%
2021 -11.7% -25.6% 45.1% 95.98%
2020 19.5% 1.8% 60.0% 12.26%
2019 5.0% -15.0% 13.7% 81.77%
2018 0.8% -12.8% 31.5% 7.53%

NAV & Total Return History

TEFQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEFQX Category Low Category High TEFQX % Rank
Net Assets 136 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 72.65%
Number of Holdings 34 10 397 89.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 141 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 63.14%
Weighting of Top 10 67.35% 7.6% 100.0% 7.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roku Inc Class A 14.36%
  2. Wolfspeed Inc 10.88%
  3. Revasum Inc ADR 6.46%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEFQX % Rank
Stocks 		97.20% 68.59% 100.53% 70.76%
Cash 		2.80% -0.53% 15.91% 23.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 38.56%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 43.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 36.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 38.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEFQX % Rank
Technology 		68.30% 2.80% 100.00% 57.63%
Communication Services 		19.04% 0.00% 97.05% 7.63%
Industrials 		6.41% 0.00% 38.68% 11.44%
Consumer Defense 		5.64% 0.00% 5.64% 0.42%
Financial Services 		0.57% 0.00% 38.36% 71.61%
Healthcare 		0.04% 0.00% 25.57% 54.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 36.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 52.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 35.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 86.86%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 40.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEFQX % Rank
US 		97.12% 19.45% 100.53% 9.75%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 80.40% 96.61%

TEFQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.08% 3.60% 15.15%
Management Fee 1.40% 0.03% 1.95% 98.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.50% 94.44%

Sales Fees

TEFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.69% 281.00% 12.50%

TEFQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEFQX Category Low Category High TEFQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 49.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEFQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEFQX Category Low Category High TEFQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.83% -2.30% 2.08% 96.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEFQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEFQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Landis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Landis is the President, Chief Executive Officer, chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. He co-founded the firm in 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

